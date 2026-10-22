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Home / World / Heroic rescue: TV Journalist pulls driver from floodwaters in Australia

Heroic rescue: TV Journalist pulls driver from floodwaters in Australia

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Reuters
Sydney, Updated At : 09:29 AM Oct 22, 2026 IST
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Australian TV reporter rescues man from sinking car during floods. Viral photo/X
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An Australian television reporter and a bystander rescued a man from a car as it was engulfed by flood waters on Thursday, footage of the incident showed.

Will Murray, a journalist with Australia's public broadcaster ABC, was reporting on flooding north of the city of Brisbane in Queensland state, when a man drove a four-wheel drive through water. It then stalled and started to sink, the ABC said.

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Murray and another man swam out to the car and pulled the driver from the vehicle, moments before it was completely submerged.

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"The pair of them definitely saved that man's life," said ABC camera operator Liz Pickering, who witnessed the incident, according to the broadcaster.

"No doubt about that."

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About 170 mm of rain (6.7 inches) had fallen in the town of Morayfield on Thursday when the incident took place, the ABC said.

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