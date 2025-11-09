DT
Home / World / 'He's something special': Trump backs Ramaswamy for Ohio Guv

‘He’s something special’: Trump backs Ramaswamy for Ohio Guv

Move amid backlash over anti-immigrant policies

article_Author
PTI
New York, Updated At : 02:57 AM Nov 09, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
US President Donald Trump with Republican leader Vivek Ramaswamy and Vice-President JD Vance. Photo: X
US President Donald Trump threw his weight behind Indian-origin Republican leader Vivek Ramaswamy, saying he would be a “great” Governor of Ohio.

Ramaswamy, an entrepreneur-turned-politician, had an unsuccessful run during the Republican presidential primary last year.

Later, he endorsed Trump and quickly emerged as his close confidant. In a post on Truth Social on Friday, he said, “Vivek Ramaswamy will be a great governor of Ohio, and has my complete and total endorsement — he will never let you down!”

“I know Vivek well, competed against him, and he is something special. He is young, strong, and smart!” Trump said. Calling him a “very good person”, he said Ramaswamy “truly loved” the US. “As your next governor, Vivek will fight tirelessly to grow the economy, cut taxes and regulations, promote made in the USA, champion American energy dominance, keep our now very secure border, secure, stop migrant crime, strengthen our military/veterans, ensure law and order, advance election integrity and protect our always under siege Second Amendment.”

Ramaswamy, 40, thanked Trump for his support and endorsement. “Thank you, President Trump! Let’s make Ohio greater than ever,” he said. Born and raised in Cincinnati, Ohio, Ramaswamy graduated in Biology from Harvard and received his JD from Yale Law School. He then started a biotech company, Roivant Sciences, where he oversaw the development of five drugs that went on to become FDA-approved. In last year's presidential polls, Ramaswamy was a candidate in the Republican primary but suspended his campaign in January 2024 and went on to endorse Trump.

