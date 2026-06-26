Hezbollah chief demands full Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon, claims "Israeli-American plan" defeated

Beirut [Lebanon], June 26 (ANI): Hezbollah Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem has declared that Israel has "no option" but to fully withdraw from all Lebanese territory, asserting that the regional conflict has entered a transformative new phase marked by the collapse of the "Israeli-American project."

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According to Press TV, in an address at the Central Ashura Council in Beirut, Qassem framed the current state of the conflict as a definitive turning point, characterising the recent shift in regional dynamics as a victory for the resistance.

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"They sought to destroy us, but they suffered a crushing defeat," Qassem stated. "We have shattered the Israeli-American project and entered a new phase," he added.

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Addressing the necessity of ending the long-standing hostilities between Israel and Lebanon, the Hezbollah leader insisted on a total cessation of aggressive actions. Qassem emphasised that the path forward requires an immediate end to all violations of Lebanese sovereignty, according to Press TV.

"Israel has no choice but to fully withdraw from Lebanon and end its land, sea, and air attacks," Qassem said.

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He framed this as a culmination of a long-term struggle, stating, "Israel sought to occupy Lebanon as part of its 'Greater Israel' project, but the resistance emerged in response to its aggression and occupation."

Press TV reported that Qassem attributed the success of the resistance to a strong deterrent developed over years of hardship, with support from Iran. He noted that while "Israel wanted to force us from our homes, but with Iran's support, we built a strong deterrent against its attacks."

He framed the recent memorandum of understanding between the United States and Iran as a turning point, characterising the deal as an "official declaration of defeat" for Washington and Tel Aviv, Press TV reported.

"The enemies sought to destroy us, but they suffered a crushing defeat. The Islamic Republic stood firm against [US-Israeli] plots through the steadfast leadership and guidelines of Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, the sacrifices of its commanders, and the resilience of its people. Iran's recent agreement is, in effect, an official declaration of the US and Israel's defeat," he stated.

He further reaffirmed Iran's sovereignty, calling it a nation "shaping its own future."

"Today, Iran is recognized not only as a nation shaping its own future, but also the future of the region - a region we stood by throughout years of aggression and hardship," he stated, according to Press TV.

Meanwhile, Israeli military action continued in southern Lebanon as the Israeli Defence Forces eliminated 6 Hezbollah militants, who the IDF claimed "posed a threat" to soldiers operating in the security zone.

"Six Hezbollah terrorists who posed a threat to IDF soldiers operating in the Security Zone. In Zawtar al-Sharqiya, IDF troops identified 5 Hezbollah terrorists who posed a threat to them, and in an additional incident in the Ali al-Taher Ridge, an armed Hezbollah terrorist was identified. The terrorists were eliminated to remove the threat," IDF wrote in a post on X.

Meanwhile, there are talks going on in Washington between Lebanese and Israeli ambassadors about establishing pilot zones, where exactly this kind of thing is supposed to happen - the Israeli military is supposed to withdraw, and the Lebanese army is supposed to deploy, as per Al Jazeera. (ANI)

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