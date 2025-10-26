DT
PT
Home / World / Hezbollah mouthpiece claims new attack by drone killed one

Hezbollah mouthpiece claims new attack by drone killed one

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 12:01 AM Oct 26, 2025 IST
Tel Aviv [Israel], October 25 (ANI/TPS): According to reports from Lebanon, one person was killed in a drone attack in the village of Harouf in the south of the country.

According to the newspaper Al-Akhbar which echoes the views of Hezbollah, the target of the drone attack is a relative of Abbas Hassan Karaki. The latter was the logistics commander of the 'Southern Front' headquarters of the terrorist organisation, who was eliminated yesterday in an IDF drone attack in southern Lebanon. (ANI/TPS)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

