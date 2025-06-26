Hezbollah terror building destroyed

Tel Aviv [Israel], June 26 (ANI/TPS): In what the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) called a "special operation" carried out last night (Wednesday), and following prior intelligence information, a building in the village of Houla in southern Lebanon was destroyed, which was used by the Hezbollah terrorist organization for military activities, including attempts to gather intelligence on IDF forces' operations.

"The terrorists' activities in the building constitute a blatant violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon," said the IDF.

The building was also the home of Hezbollah terrorist Ahmed Ghazi Ali, who was eliminated about a week ago in the same village after being identified as working to rebuild the Hezbollah terrorist organisation's infrastructure in the area. (ANI/TPS)

