Home / World / Hezbollah Terrorist serving in Lebanese Military Intelligence Unit Among three terrorists eliminated by Israeli Military

ANI
Updated At : 09:36 PM Dec 23, 2025 IST
Tel Aviv [Israel], December 23 (ANI/TPS): The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) said that on Tuesday it eliminated three Hezbollah terrorists in Lebanon, including a terrorist who simultaneously served in the intelligence unit of the Lebanese Army and a terrorist who was engaged in air defense in the Sidon sector.

The terrorists, said the IDF, acted to advance terror plots against its forces and were engaged in attempts to rehabilitate military infrastructure in the Sidon area in southern Lebanon.

The IDF emphasized that it is acting against terrorists of the Hezbollah terror organization who are working to rehabilitate terror infrastructure in serious violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon. (ANI/TPS)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

