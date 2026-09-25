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Home / World / Hidayat Bhutto raises Sindh human rights concerns at UNHRC

Hidayat Bhutto raises Sindh human rights concerns at UNHRC

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ANI
Updated At : 11:17 PM Sep 25, 2026 IST
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Geneva [Switzerland], September 25 (ANI): Dr Hidayat Bhutto, a Sindhi political activist and organiser for the World Sindhi Congress in the UK and Europe, raised concerns over the human rights situation in Sindh and called for respect for what he described as the Sindhi people's right to self-determination during his intervention at the 63rd session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva.

Addressing the Council, Bhutto said the human rights crisis in Sindh was rooted in what he described as the systematic denial of the Sindhi people's right to self-determination.

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He said Sindhis have a distinct homeland, language, culture and collective identity, and referred to Common Article 1 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) and the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (ICESCR), which affirm the right of peoples to determine their political status and pursue their economic, social and cultural development.

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Bhutto alleged that people in Sindh were increasingly excluded from decisions concerning their land, water resources and future. He said that despite Sindh's contribution to sports, agriculture, industry and energy resources, millions of people continue to face poverty, unsafe drinking water, inadequate healthcare and limited educational opportunities.

He also raised concerns over the diversion of Indus waters, alleged land grabbing and the destruction of the Indus Delta, saying these issues, along with alleged enforced disappearances and forced conversions of Sindhi Hindu girls, were undermining the dignity, identity and fundamental freedoms of the people.

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"Self-determination is not a privilege granted by the state. It is a fundamental right guaranteed by international law," Bhutto said.

He urged the Human Rights Council to call upon Pakistan to end what he described as repression and respect the Sindhi people's right to determine their political, economic, social and cultural future. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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