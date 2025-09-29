High Commission of India hosts "Startup Connect" with leading Bangladeshi business leaders

Dhaka [Bangladesh], September 29 (ANI): The High Commission of India hosted "Startup Connect" on Sunday - an event bringing together over 30 leading Bangladeshi startup founders and ecosystem leaders over a networking session and providing them with an opportunity to connect with peers to explore new partnerships, the Indian High Commission in Dhaka said in a statement on Monday.

"Startup Connect" highlighted the remarkable growth in the startup ecosystems of India and Bangladesh, showcasing avenues for collaboration. The event highlighted how both Bangladeshi and Indian startups can leverage opportunities in technological innovation and entrepreneurship, fostering strong cross-border collaborations and driving shared growth in a future-oriented partnership, it added.

Addressing the event, High Commissioner Pranay Verma underlined the importance of innovation-led growth in driving the future of India-Bangladesh engagement. He noted that startups reflect both innovation and power of youth, not only creating jobs and providing solutions, but also acting as bridges to connect the two countries through new ideas and partnerships.

High Commissioner Verma expressed hope that the "Startup Connect" platform will set a new narrative for India-Bangladesh relations built upon the power of future-oriented collaboration.

The programme featured leading voices from the Bangladeshi startup ecosystem. Habibullah N Karim, Founder & CEO of Technohaven Company Ltd and Senior Vice President of MCCI, spoke about the rapid growth of Bangladesh's startup sector across various domains.

Mirza Salman Hossain Beg, Co-founder of iKori and 10 Minute School, outlined the opportunities for young entrepreneurs in Bangladesh and the successful collaborations that have taken place between India and Bangladesh in the startup sector.

The co-founder and CEO of ShopUp Bangladesh, Ataur Rahim Chowdhury, shared his experience of partnering with India to access global technology talent and adopt best practices.

The participants expressed confidence that such exchanges will deepen cross-border innovation collaborations, enhance access to funding, provide technological support, and foster market partnerships.

The event was hosted in the run-up to the Tamil Nadu Global Startup Summit (TNGSS), scheduled for October 9-10, 2025, in Coimbatore, where several Bangladeshi startups will be participating.

Recognised as one of India's largest startup gatherings, this year's TNGSS will bring together delegates from 39 countries, offering a vibrant platform to connect startups with investors, industry leaders, and new business opportunities. (ANI)

