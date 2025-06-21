High Commission of India in Sri Lanka celebrates International Day of Yoga

Colombo [Sri Lanka], June 21 (ANI): The High Commission of India in Colombo on Saturday celebrated the International Day of Yoga.

The High Commission shared glimpses of the event where scores of participants could be seen performing yoga in unison.

This year marks the 11th International Day of Yoga with the theme "Yoga for One Earth, One Health", which echoes a vital truth that personal wellness and planetary health are inseparably linked.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the 11th International Day of Yoga celebrations, hailing yoga as a gift "beyond age" that transcends all boundaries and unites humanity in "health and harmony."

The event took place against the scenic backdrop of the Visakhapatnam coastline, with Indian Navy ships stationed near the shore, adding to the grandeur of the celebrations.

The Prime Minister praised the efforts of the Andhra Pradesh government and extended his appreciation to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan for hosting the event in Visakhapatnam.

He lauded their leadership as "inspiring" and described the state's initiative to promote yoga as "commendable."Over three lakh individuals joined him for a mass yoga session in the coastal city, reinforcing this year's message that 'yoga belongs to everyone' and brings the world together.

The Prime Minister recalled India's initiative at the United Nations in 2014 to declare June 21 as International Yoga Day, a move that received wide global support in record time.

The Prime Minister also shared glimpses from the event held in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, saying the day highlighted how yoga 'unites' the world. (ANI)

