High Court issues stay order against Imran's jail trial

Islamabad, November 14
A Pakistan high court on Tuesday issued a stay order against the jail trial of former PM Imran Khan in the cipher case, seeking information about the “circumstances” that prompted the trial to be conducted in a Rawalpindi prison.
The 71-year-old Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman is currently detained in the Adiala jail in Rawalpindi on judicial remand. His close aide Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who was also arrested in the cipher case, is in the same jail.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Air quality in Delhi inches closer to ‘severe’ category
The national capital's Air Quality Index stands at 392 at 8 ...
Delhi Police question Bihar youth in Rashmika Mandanna's deepfake video case
The police suspect that the youth had first uploaded the vid...
Betrayal, says sacked UK Home Secy Braverman in no-holds-barred letter to PM Rishi Sunak
'Your plan is not working,' she says in a searing letter to ...