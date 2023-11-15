High Court issues stay order against Imran's jail trial

PTI

Islamabad, November 14

A Pakistan high court on Tuesday issued a stay order against the jail trial of former PM Imran Khan in the cipher case, seeking information about the “circumstances” that prompted the trial to be conducted in a Rawalpindi prison.

The 71-year-old Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman is currently detained in the Adiala jail in Rawalpindi on judicial remand. His close aide Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who was also arrested in the cipher case, is in the same jail.

