Home / World / High Impact Community Development Project completed with Indian aid inaugurated in Pyuthan of Nepal

High Impact Community Development Project completed with Indian aid inaugurated in Pyuthan of Nepal

ANI
Updated At : 10:25 PM Nov 19, 2025 IST
Kathmandu [Nepal], November 19 (ANI): A High Impact Community Development Project (HICDP) completed with Indian assistance has been inaugurated in Pyuthan, Lumbini Province, Nepal.

As per a release from the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu, the school and hostel buildings of Shree Dang-Bang Secondary School were inaugurated on Wednesday. The school is located in Airawati Rural Municipality-1, Amilee, Pyuthan, Lumbini Province, in the Himalayan Nation.

Built with the Government of India's financial assistance, the infrastructure was jointly inaugurated by Gitanjali Brandon, Counsellor, Embassy of India, Kathmandu and Nabil Vikram Shah, Chairman of the Airawati Rural Municipality.

"Government of India's grant was utilised for the construction of the school & hostel buildings and other allied facilities, as a High Impact Community Development Project (HICDP). It was implemented through the Airawati Rural Municipality, Pyuthan," a release from the Indian Embassy reads.

Shree Dang-Bang Secondary School is one of the leading government schools in the rural area of Pyuthan. The school provides education from class ECD (Playgroup) to 10th Standard for 2 hundred and 34 students, out of which about 60% are girls.

The Chairman of the Airawati Rural Municipality, School Management, and other stakeholders appreciated the development support being provided by the Government of India. They expressed confidence that the infrastructure created by this project would help provide better education to the students of Shree Dang-Bang Secondary School in Pyuthan.

"It would also help create an improved environment for learning and contribute to the overall development of the education sector in the region," the release reads.

As close neighbours, India and Nepal are engaged in wide-ranging and multi-sectoral cooperation. The implementation of HICDPs reflects the continued support of the Government of India in bolstering the efforts of the Government of Nepal in achieving growth and development, apart from augmenting infrastructure in priority sectors

Political representatives, government officials, social workers, school teachers, students, and their parents were also present on the occasion. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

