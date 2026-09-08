High level delegation from Kenya arrives in India for capacity building programme

New Delhi [India], September 8 (ANI): A high-level delegation consisting of 25 senior Kenyan officials, headed by Cabinet Secretary Mercy Wanjau, has reached India to engage in a specialised Strategic Capacity Building Programme.

The High Commission of India in Kenya announced on Monday that the executive initiative focusing on Smart Governance is being conducted at the National Centre for Good Governance from September 7 to 12, 2026, under the auspices of the Ministry of External Affairs' Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation framework.

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The diplomatic mission stated on X, “A high-level 25-member delegation from Kenya comprising senior officials led by Ms. Mercy Wanjau, Secretary to the Cabinet, arrived in India to participate in a specialised Strategic Capacity Building Programme on Smart Governance.”

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It further added, “Hosted at the National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG) from September 7–12, 2026, the executive programme is sponsored under the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) programme of the Ministry of External Affairs.”

Bilateral engagement has witnessed steady momentum, highlighted by a meeting last month where India’s High Commissioner, Adarsh Swaika, called on Kenya's Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, Musalia W Mudavadi, to review cooperative initiatives and explore avenues for deeper partnership.

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The High Commission of India in Nairobi noted on X regarding that interaction, “High Commissioner Adarsh Swaika called on Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs H.E. Dr. Musalia W Mudavadi. High Commissioner apprised Hon’ble PCS of recent bilateral developments and discussed proposals and ideas for further strengthening the partnership.”

Additionally, Kenya's National Assembly Speaker, Moses Wetang’ula, travelled to India in August to bolster legislative ties, meeting with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to advance parliamentary exchanges via newly established Parliamentary Friendship Groups.

Reflecting on the historic relationship, Birla emphasised that shared democratic principles and deep-rooted historical ties form the cornerstone of bilateral camaraderie.

Birla stated on X, “The recently constituted Parliamentary Friendship Groups in both countries will provide an important platform for deepening parliamentary engagement, fostering greater understanding between our two Parliaments and strengthening people-to-people connections.”

Discussions during the parliamentary dialogue encompassed mutual legislative capacity building via the Parliamentary Research and Training Institute for Democracies, alongside technological advancement, artificial intelligence, educational partnerships, healthcare cooperation, infrastructure projects, maritime connectivity, the Blue Economy, and digital growth. (ANI)

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