“Higher-than-usual turnout in left strongholds”: Netanyahu urges his supporters as Israel records high early poll turnout

Jerusalem [Israel], October 27 (ANI): Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday (local time) urged right-wing voters to cast their ballots, claiming that turnout was higher than usual in left-wing strongholds.

His remarks come as Israel recorded 16.7 per cent voter turnout by 10 am local time, the highest early polling figure at that hour since at least 1981, according to The Times of Israel.

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In a post on X, Netanyahu called on his supporters to vote, describing the situation as an “emergency hour” for right-wing voters.

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“Higher-than-usual turnout rates in the left's strongholds. Right or Palestine, for real. Right-wing voters, this is an emergency hour... Go out and vote right now!” he said.

"The left's activists are storming the polling stations—and the right's activists are indifferent. This is the time to wake up. Go out and get others out to vote—vote Likud," he said in a follow-up post.

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According to the Central Elections Committee, voter turnout stood at 16.7 per cent as of 10 am local time, compared to 15.9 per cent at the same time during the 2022 election.

The Times of Israel reported that around 1.2 million votes had been cast by that hour, is the highest turnout at this hour since 1981 — when Menachem Begin was reelected as prime minister.

Meanwhile, Netanyahu's principal challenger, Gadi Eisenkot, visited Kibbutz Nir Oz, one of the communities hardest hit by the Hamas-led October 7, 2023, attack. Eisenkot walked alongside former hostage Gadi Mozes towards his polling booth before leaving to cast his own vote elsewhere.

“I am proud and moved to begin this day with Gadi Mozes, a symbol of the Israeli spirit and strength, of Israelis’ commitment to one another and their commitment to the state,” Eisenkot told reporters, pledging to work towards healing and rebuilding the country.

Mozes endured 482 days in Hamas captivity and campaigned for Eisenkot, a former Israel Defence Forces chief of staff who lost his son Gal and two nephews while they were fighting in Gaza during the war, The Times of Israel reported.

President Isaac Herzog, meanwhile, visited the Central Election Committee headquarters and described the election as a celebration of democracy, urging citizens to exercise their right to vote.

Following the counting of votes, Herzog will consult the leaders of elected parties before assigning a lawmaker the task of forming the next government. The designated candidate will have 28 days to form a coalition, with a possible 14-day extension.

If the attempts fail, further options will be explored, and Israel could face another election if no government can be formed. (ANI)

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