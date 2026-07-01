"Highly deplorable, targeted act of vandalism": India slams reported demolition of 125-year-old Gurdwara in Pakistan

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): India on Wednesday strongly condemned the reported demolition of the historic 125-year-old Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha Sahib in Pakistan's Farooqabad, describing it as a "highly deplorable and targeted act of vandalism" against a revered Sikh shrine and calling on Islamabad to bring those responsible to justice.

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Responding to media queries on the reported demolition, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that New Delhi was deeply disturbed by reports of the demolition of the historic gurdwara and the alleged inaction of Pakistani authorities.

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"We have seen the deeply distressing reports regarding the demolition of the historic 125-year-old sacred Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha Sahib in Farooqabad, Pakistan. We strongly condemn this highly deplorable and targeted act of vandalism against a revered Sikh shrine. Its destruction, along with reports of no meaningful action being taken by local authorities or the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB), is a matter of grave concern," Jaiswal said in a statement.

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The MEA said the reported incident was not an isolated case and expressed concern over "systematic targeting" of religious minorities and their places of worship in Pakistan.

"This is unfortunately not an isolated incident, as we have also seen similar reports earlier. The systemic targeting of religious minorities and their places of worship in Pakistan continues unabated," the spokesperson said.

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India urged the Government of Pakistan to carry out a prompt investigation into the incident and ensure that those responsible are held accountable.

"We call upon the Government of Pakistan to expeditiously investigate this matter and bring the perpetrators of this despicable act to justice," the statement said.

The MEA also called for the immediate restoration and reconstruction of the demolished portions of the historic gurdwara.

"The demolished portions of the Gurdwara Sahib should be restored and reconstructed at the earliest," Jaiswal said.

India further urged Pakistan to fulfil its responsibility to safeguard minority communities and protect their religious sites.

"Further, we urge the Government of Pakistan to discharge its obligations to ensure the safety, security, and well-being of its minority communities and their places of worship and put a decisive end to the prevailing environment of sectarian violence and religious intolerance in Pakistan," the statement added. (ANI)

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