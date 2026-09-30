Hijacking ruled out as flydubai flight to Tel Aviv lands at Saudi airport; Pilot altercation behind emergency 

Tel Aviv [Israel], September 30 (ANI): A flydubai flight travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv that declared an emergency during the flight landed at Tabuk airport in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, with a hijacking reportedly ruled out, The Times of Israel reported.

According to the report, the incident that prompted the aircraft to issue an “unlawful interference” signal was apparently caused by an altercation between the pilots aboard the flight, citing Israeli security sources.

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The flight initially transmitted squawk code 7700, an international emergency signal, before sending code 7500, which indicates a hijacking or unlawful interference, according to flight-tracking data cited by The Times of Israel.

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The 7500 signal prompted Israeli Air Force fighter jets to scramble toward the aircraft, according to Israeli security sources cited in the report.

The aircraft, carrying around 180 passengers, turned around while flying over Saudi Arabia and was later tracked near Tabuk airport before landing there.

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The Israeli military said IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir held an assessment of the incident with senior officers, including Israeli Air Force chief Maj. Gen. Omer Tischler, Operations Directorate chief Maj. Gen. Itzik Cohen, and Intelligence Directorate chief Maj. Gen. Shlomi Binder, The Times of Israel reported.

Earlier, Israeli security sources had said authorities would have a clearer picture of what happened aboard the aircraft once it landed in Saudi Arabia.

The aircraft had briefly disappeared from flight-tracking sites after transmitting the emergency signals, while Hebrew media reported that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Israel Katz were holding emergency consultations.

The development comes as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said earlier that there are indications that Israel's enemies may attempt attacks ahead of the elections, warning them against taking such action and saying the country's "long arm" would reach them anywhere and at any time.

Speaking at the IDF Air Force Tel Nof base, Netanyahu said Israel was facing pressure to withdraw and give up what he described as achievements secured through the efforts of its fighters.

"There have been tremendous achievements, but there are also tremendous pressures — pressure to withdraw, to give up the great achievements secured through the heroism of our fighters. I am not allowing that to happen, and I will not allow it to happen. And one more thing: We have indications that, ahead of the elections, our enemies will try to attack us. So from here, from this Air Force base, from the long arm of the State of Israel, I have a message for them: Don’t mess with us — not now, and not ever. Our long arm will reach you anywhere, at any time," he said. (ANI)

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