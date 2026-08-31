Himalayan flashflood tragedy: In Chitwan dist, a forest fills with Nepal’s nameless dead

Nepal’s scenic Chitwan district, known for its forests and rivers, has become the site of mass burials for hundreds of unidentified victims whose bodies were swept away by the torrent that devastated the Himalayan region days ago.

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In the plains, nearly 200 km from the flood-ravaged valleys of Rasuwa, where the disaster struck on Wednesday, authorities have dug hundreds of graves in Chitwan’s Devghat forest. Until recently, the forest trails were a popular spot for morning walks. They now serve as a temporary burial ground for bodies too badly decomposed to be identified. “We were left with no other option and had to take this step. Our concern was the risk to public health posed by the rapid decomposition of the bodies,” said Ganesh Aryal, Chief District Officer of Baratpur, Chitwan.

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India has already sent a forensic team that will be working with its Nepali counterpart to support analysis of DNA samples. Nepal is also liaising with a team from China.

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Authorities buried 96 unidentified bodies in the forest on Saturday and planned to bury over 100 others on Sunday, as recovery teams continue to retrieve victims from rivers and piles of debris. Over 750 people have been killed and more than 3,000 are reported missing after a flashflood triggered by a glacial collapse swept through valleys along Nepal’s border with China, causing catastrophic damage. Around 100 rescue workers, police officers and other officials were helping to document the dead, photographing remains, helping relatives with identification and preparing bodies for burial.