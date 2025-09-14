'Hindi a bridge of friendship, culture, ideas!': Australia High Commission extends wishes on Hindi Diwas

New Delhi [India], September 14 (ANI): The Australian High Commission to India on Sunday extended warm greetings on the occasion of Hindi Diwas and underscored how the language is a bridge of friendship.

The High Commission uniquely celebrated Hindi Day by saying out loud popular Hindi tongue-twisters and shared the video in a post on X.

"Hindi is not just a language; it is a bridge of friendship, culture, and ideas. Heartfelt wishes to all on #Hindi_Diwas!"

Hindi Diwas, celebrated annually on September 14, marks the adoption of Hindi as one of India's official languages. The day highlights the language's role in bridging diverse linguistic and cultural communities across India.

Earlier on Sunday, EAM S Jaishankar also greeted people on the occasion of Hindi Diwas.

"Heartiest greetings on Hindi Diwas. Hindi is an important aspect of the growing global interest in our culture and traditions. Special greetings to all the linguists and Hindi lovers engaged in the promotion of Hindi language across the world," EAM wrote in a post on X.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah extended greetings for 'Hindi Diwas' on Sunday and called Hindi a language of "national unity."

Amit Shah noted that Hindi is emerging as the language of "technology, science, and research".

Sharing an X post, he wrote, "Heartfelt greetings on Hindi Diwas! Hindi, serving as a bridge among the country's languages and dialects, is promoting national unity and is becoming the language of technology, science, and research."

He added that the language united citizens during the freedom struggle and the Emergency.

"From the freedom struggle to the difficult days of the Emergency, Hindi has played a crucial role in binding the citizens of the country together. Hindi will continue to play an important role in building a 'developed' and linguistically 'self-reliant' India by taking all languages along," he wrote.

According to a press release, the Constituent Assembly on September 14, 1949, designated Hindi language in the Devanagari script as the official language of the Union of India.

The Department of Official Language under the Ministry of Home Affairs has played a vital role in promoting the use of Hindi in official matters since its inception in 1975.

Last year, the central government celebrated the Diamond Jubilee of the Official Language. (ANI)

