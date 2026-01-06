DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / Hindu shopkeeper killed in Narsingdi-Bangladesh; sixth Hindu death in 18 days: Local Media

Hindu shopkeeper killed in Narsingdi-Bangladesh; sixth Hindu death in 18 days: Local Media

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 09:35 AM Jan 06, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Dhaka [Bangladesh], January 6 (ANI): A 40-year-old Hindu man, Sarat Chakraborty Mani, was killed on Monday night in Narsingdi, near Dhaka, after being attacked with sharp weapons by unidentified assailants, reported Bangladesh registered Newspaper Weeklyblitz.

Advertisement

Residents and eyewitnesses claimed the attack occurred while Mani was operating his grocery shop at Charsindur Bazaar in Palash Upazila. The assailants reportedly arrived suddenly and assaulted him with sharp weapons before fleeing the scene. He sustained critical injuries and died while being taken to hospital, reported Local Media.

Advertisement

The incident marks the sixth reported killing of a Hindu individual in Bangladesh within the past 18 days.

Advertisement

Accoring to local media, on 19 December, Mani wrote a Facebook post expressing concern about violence in the country, describing his birthplace as having become "a valley of death." Police are investigating the incident.

This killing comes after the reported killing of another Hindu Man on Monday in Jessore. An ice factory owner was shot dead in public in the Monirampur area of Jesore, reported Prothom Alo.

Advertisement

According to local media, Rana Pratap Bairagi, owned an ice manufacturing factory in Kapalia Bazar, Monirampur, and served as the acting editor of the newspaper 'Dainik BD Khobor' published from Narail.

Three assailants on a motorcycle, called him out from the ice factory, and took him to an alley and then shot him at close range in the head and fled. Rana Pratap died on the spot, reported Prothom Alo.

Monirampur police station's officer-in-charge (OC) Md Raziullah Khan told Prothom Alo that the body has been recovered was being sent for Post Mortem.

The Police have not specified the motive behind the killing and an investigation is underway.

Over the past weeks, there have been reports highlighting attacks and rising insecurity faced by minority groups.

Notably, a recent tragic incident drew national attention when Khokon Das, a Hindu man, succumbed to injuries after being set on fire on New Year's Eve.

The attackers allegedly assaulted him with sharp weapons, poured petrol on his body, and set him on fire. In an attempt to save himself, Das jumped into a nearby pond beside the road.

Hearing his screams, residents rushed to the scene, prompting the attackers to flee. Locals rescued Das and initially took him to Shariatpur Sadar Hospital, where he received emergency treatment before being referred to Dhaka later that night as his condition deteriorated. He later succumbed to his injuries. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts