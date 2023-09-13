Hinduja Group to reopen Old War Office of Churchill as luxury hotel

PTI

New Delhi, September 12

Hinduja Group on Tuesday said it had collaborated with Raffles Hotels & Resorts to restore The Old War Office (OWO) of Britain’s World War II-era prime minister Winston Churchill.

The property with 120 guest rooms and suites, along with restaurants and spas, will be inaugurated on September 26 as a brand-new luxury hotel in the heart of London, the group stated.

The Hinduja Family had acquired the landmark building on Whitehall, opposite Downing Street, over eight years ago. The Old War Office, originally completed in 1906 and designed by British architect William Young, was formerly the site of the original Palace of Whitehall, it added.

#England