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Home / World / Hindus in Bangladesh hold torchlight protest against alleged disrespect to Lord Ram

Hindus in Bangladesh hold torchlight protest against alleged disrespect to Lord Ram

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ANI
Updated At : 10:33 PM Jun 19, 2026 IST
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Dhaka [Bangladesh], June 19 (ANI): In protest against the alleged disrespect of Lord Ram, the Hindu community in Bangladesh held a torchlight procession in Dhaka on Friday.

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The students had alleged that recently, a violent mob desecrated the statue of Lord Ram by placing a shoe on it, which is an insult and an affront to the Hindu religion.

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They issued a 72-hour ultimatum, stating that if the culprit behind this insult is not arrested within time, they will submit a memorandum to the Ministry of Religious Affairs on Sunday.

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Additionally, they announced various other plans, including a meeting with the Prime Minister, as well as different rallies and events.

Starting from 5 PM on Friday, at the Shahbagh intersection in the capital, Dhaka, various organisations of the Hindu community gathered one after another. Among them, there were also students from various universities.

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And they all, in fact, protested recently at the home of Polash Bari in Gaibandha district, in northern Bangladesh, against the insult to Lord Ramchandra.

At Polash Bari in Gaibandha, work was underway to build a Ram temple, including an 81-foot-tall statue of Lord Ram. However, due to some extremist groups allegedly causing unrest, the construction of the temple was halted, and members of these extremist groups even threw shoes at the statue of Ram, allegedly.

The Hindu community said this was an insult to their religion, and a case has been filed. However, so far, no suspects have been arrested. Therefore, they expressed deep dissatisfaction and demanded the immediate arrest of the culprits.

They also asserted that not just at Polash Bari, but in every district of Bangladesh, in all the 64 districts, they will build a Ram temple one by one.

The massive torchlight procession, held in protest against the insult to Lord Ram, started from Shahbagh intersection, passed through Shahbagh square, and went all the way to the National Press Club via Moteshwar Bhaban. During the torchlight procession, the participants chanted slogans such as "Jai Shri Ram" and various other slogans.

In protest against the insult to Lord Ram, two separate programs were also held in Dhaka on Friday morning. Two factions of an organisation called Hindu Mahajot organised two separate events. One program was held in front of the National Press Club, and the other program took place at the Dhaka Reporters' Unity, through a press conference. The program in front of the National Press Club was a human chain.

In protest against the insult to Lord Ram, the National Committee for Puja Celebrations announced a nationwide protest program on Saturday. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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