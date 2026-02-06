Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], February 6 (ANI): Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's high-profile visit to Malaysia on February 7 and 8, India's High Commissioner to Malaysia, BN Reddy, termed the upcoming trip "historic," noting it marks the first prime ministerial visit since the elevation of bilateral ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in August 2024.

Advertisement

Speaking to ANI, Reddy said, "It is an historic visit in many ways, though it is the third visit of Honorable Prime Minister of India to Malaysia, but this visit is also the first in terms of after India and Malaysia have elevated the bilateral relations to what is called the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, which was in August 2024, when Honorable Prime Minister of Malaysia, Anwar Ibrahim visited India."

Advertisement

The visit is expected to deepen cooperation in security, digital economy, and semiconductors, while further solidifying India's 'Mahasagar' and Indo-Pacific visions.

Advertisement

Reddy stated that the talks would focus on implementing initiatives launched during Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim's visit to India last year, as well as those launched over the last 18 months.

"So the visit would be focusing more on implementation of several of the, review the implementation of some of the initiatives that have been launched in 2024 in India, and to take a new dimension, add new dimensions to the ongoing cooperation," said India's High Commissioner to Malaysia.

Advertisement

For the first time, the two nations have institutionalised a security dialogue at the level of the National Security Advisors (NSAs). Discussions are expected to deepen cooperation in maritime security and potential defence sales, including Dornier aircraft and Su-30 maintenance.

"For the first time, India and Malaysia have started a security dialogue that began last year in January. This dialogue takes place at the level of the national security advisors of our two countries. Similarly, this has helped this particular cooperation and deepened our understanding of the security issues at hand, bordering on defence," added Reddy.

Building on the Malaysia-India Digital Council, both nations are set to expand cooperation in the digital economy, while significant collaborations are emerging in renewable energy, semiconductors, and the startup ecosystem.

"Both countries, it is well recognised that Malaysia is a sort of emerging digital economy as far as their policies are concerned, but they really want to engage with us in this field. Hence, we also signed an MOU on digital technologies previously, resulting in the establishment of the Malaysia-India Digital Council, a government-to-government-level mechanism. For Malaysia, this is the first one, and for India, I think perhaps we are the third such mechanism India has with any other country," added Reddy.

A standout feature is the Malaysia-India Digital Council. Malaysia, aiming for the digital economy to account for 26% of its GDP, is seeking India's expertise in Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), AI, and cybersecurity. A major agreement between NPCI (India) and PayNet (Malaysia) for payment system linkage is expected.

The 10th India-Malaysia CEO Forum, with nearly 20 CEOs from India, will bring the businesses of both countries together. The joint report will be presented to PM Modi and PM Anwar Ibrahim on Sunday. Additionally, PM Modi is scheduled to hold exclusive meetings with four top Malaysian CEOs to discuss investment opportunities.

"This is essentially aimed at the corporates of both the countries, businesses of two countries coming together and looking at the development pattern of this trend and advising the government, both the governments, on taking. The joint report will be presented to the Prime Ministers of India and Malaysia on Sunday, following the official-level talks. So these are what you call several dimensions under which the collaboration is happening," added Reddy.

With bilateral trade totalling $20 billion, Malaysia is India's second-largest export destination in ASEAN. The focus is shifting toward "industry-led products" such as machinery and the electrical sector, alongside emerging investments in semiconductors and renewable energy.

The visit places significant emphasis on the 2.9 million-strong Indian community in Malaysia--the world's third-largest Indian diaspora. Highlighting the "special role" of the Indian diaspora, the High Commissioner announced significant moves to benefit the community. Eligibility for the Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) card is being extended to the fourth through sixth generations, with formalisation to follow.

Furthermore, announcements regarding the Thiruvalluvar Chair of Indian Studies are expected, further cementing the shared cultural heritage.

The Prime Minister's itinerary is packed with community engagement and diplomatic discussions. Soon after arriving on Saturday, PM Modi will address the Indian community at an event, which will be joined by Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim.

A record-breaking event will feature 800 Malaysians performing Indian classical and folk dances, aiming to break a Malaysian Book of Records record.

On Sunday, the day begins with a ceremonial welcome at Perdana Putra, followed by bilateral talks, the exchange of MoUs, and joint statements. PM Modi will also interact with Persons of Indian Origin (PIO) leaders before concluding the visit.

"The very fact that we have given the highest status of engagement with Malaysia is rooted in the conviction that this relationship can grow multi-fold," Reddy added, emphasising Malaysia's pivotal role in the broader Indo-Pacific region. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)