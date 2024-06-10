Hit one of Russia’s most advanced jets: Ukraine

Kyiv, June 9

Ukraine today said its forces hit an ultra-modern Russian warplane stationed on an air base nearly 600 km from the front lines, after its Western allies allowed Kyiv to use their weapons for limited strikes inside Russia.

Kyiv’s main military intelligence service shared satellite photos it said showed the aftermath of the attack. If confirmed, it would mark Ukraine’s first known successful strike on a Su-57 fighter plane, a twin-engine stealth fighter lauded as Moscow’s most advanced military aircraft. — AP

