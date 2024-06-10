Hit one of Russia’s most advanced jets: Ukraine

Kyiv, June 9
Ukraine today said its forces hit an ultra-modern Russian warplane stationed on an air base nearly 600 km from the front lines, after its Western allies allowed Kyiv to use their weapons for limited strikes inside Russia.
Kyiv’s main military intelligence service shared satellite photos it said showed the aftermath of the attack. If confirmed, it would mark Ukraine’s first known successful strike on a Su-57 fighter plane, a twin-engine stealth fighter lauded as Moscow’s most advanced military aircraft. — AP
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Search operation under way in J-K’s Reasi after Sunday's terror attack
State Disaster Response Force has arrived in Reasi and drone...
2 killed as part of under-construction building collapses in Mumbai
The incident takes place at Kailas Business Park in Vikhroli...
Modi’s coalition concert on
Sworn in for third term, Modi becomes second PM after Nehru ...
Jasprit Bumrah is a genius, want him in this kind of mindset throughout World Cup: Rohit Sharma
Bumrah was magnificent in India's 6-run victory over Pakista...