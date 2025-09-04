DT
Hong Kong Court issues arrest warrant for mainland Chinese man over alleged fake talent visa credentials

Hong Kong Court issues arrest warrant for mainland Chinese man over alleged fake talent visa credentials

ANI
Updated At : 11:30 PM Sep 04, 2025 IST
Hong Kong, September 4 (ANI): The Hong Kong court has issued an arrest warrant for a 30-year-old mainland Chinese man accused of misrepresenting his academic background to obtain a visa through the city's Top Talent Pass Scheme.

According to Hong Kong Free Press, the man, identified as Che Yuyi, is a Mainland Chinese who was charged in October 2023 for allegedly making a false declaration to the Immigration Department. Prosecutors allege Che fabricated details about his educational qualifications, claiming he had earned a bachelor's degree in commerce from Monash University in Australia in July 2017.

Authorities say this false statement was made to strengthen his application under the scheme, which was created to attract professionals and graduates from world-renowned institutions.

Che was released on bail but failed to attend two consecutive hearings at the Shatin Magistrates' Courts. In response, Acting Principal Magistrate Cheang Kei-hong issued a warrant for his arrest on Wednesday. The magistrate also ordered the forfeiture of Che's HK$200,000 cash bail, as well as a HK$100,000 surety provided by a guarantor, as Hong Kong Free Press reported.

The Top Talent Pass Scheme, launched in late 2022, was designed to bring in highly skilled workers and graduates in order to address Hong Kong's labour shortages.

This case has prompted concerns about the adequacy of background checks and the risk of individuals exploiting the system through fraudulent claims.

Che's current location remains unknown, and law enforcement authorities have been instructed to enforce the arrest order. Immigration officials may also tighten monitoring to ensure similar abuses do not occur.

The case underscores the delicate balance Hong Kong must strike between attracting global talent and safeguarding the credibility of its immigration framework. If found guilty of making false declarations, Che could face imprisonment along with a permanent ban from entering Hong Kong, as highlighted by Hong Kong Free Press. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

