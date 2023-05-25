Hong Kong-flagged vessel runs aground in Egypt’s vital Suez Canal

Dubai, May 25
A Hong Kong-flagged ship ran aground in Egypt’s vital Suez Canal, authorities and tracking data showed early Thursday.
The Xin Hai Tong 23 ran aground at the southern mouth of the Suez Canal, tracking data showed.
Leth Agencies, which oversees traffic in the canal, acknowledged the grounding.
“Suez Canal tugs are currently trying to re-float the vessel,” Leth said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Global tourists want to visit India, Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express a great opportunity for Uttarakhand: PM Modi
Flags off Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express via video-conf...
Modi govt’s ‘arrogance’ has ‘destroyed’ parliamentary system: Congress
The Congress's attack comes a day after as many as 20 opposi...
Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi shifted to Delhi's Mandoli jail
A senior jail official says Bishnoi has been lodged in the M...
AAP's Satyendar Jain collapses in Tihar Jail, hospitalised
Jain has been lodged in prison since his arrest by the Enfor...
Fire breaks out at Patiala's Punjabi University
A major portion is burnt to ashes