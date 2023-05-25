Hong Kong-flagged vessel runs aground in Egypt’s vital Suez Canal

AP

Dubai, May 25

A Hong Kong-flagged ship ran aground in Egypt’s vital Suez Canal, authorities and tracking data showed early Thursday.

The Xin Hai Tong 23 ran aground at the southern mouth of the Suez Canal, tracking data showed.

Leth Agencies, which oversees traffic in the canal, acknowledged the grounding.

“Suez Canal tugs are currently trying to re-float the vessel,” Leth said.