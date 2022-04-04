Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says she won't seek second term

John Lee likely to enter race to succeed her

Carrie Lam

AP

Hong Kong, April 4

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam, who survived massive protests against her government in 2019 and oversaw the implementation of a tough national security law that quashed dissent, said on Monday that she will not seek a second term.

Her successor will be picked in May.

"I will complete my five year term as chief executive on the 30th of June this year, and I will also call an end to my 42 years of public service,” Lam said at a news conference.

Speculation had swirled for months about whether she would seek another term, but she said that her decision had been conveyed to the central government in Beijing last year and was met with “respect and understanding.”     

Massive protests against the territory's government rocked Hong Kong in 2019 including calls for Lam to step down. Beijing responded in 2020 with a tough national security law that has stifled dissent in the semi-autonomous Chinese city.

Hong Kong media say that her No. 2 John Lee is likely to enter the race to succeed her. Chief Secretary Lee was the city's head of security during the protests.

Hong Kong's leader is elected by a committee made up of lawmakers, representatives of various industries and professions, and pro-Beijing representatives such as Hong Kong deputies to the China's legislature. One of the unfulfilled demands of the 2019 protests was direct election of the city's chief executive.

The city was initially slated to hold the chief executive election on March 27 but the poll were postponed for six weeks until May 8 in light of the city's worst coronavirus outbreak.

Lam said that holding the polls as originally scheduled would pose “public health risks” even if a committee of only 1,462 people is involved.  

Happy birthday Kapil Sharma: This man earned it hard way, a sneak peek into his lavish lifestyle in Mumbai and Punjab
Pollywood

Happy birthday Kapil Sharma: This man earned it hard way, a sneak peek into his lavish lifestyle in Mumbai and Punjab

On April Fool's Day, Dharmendra shares picture with son Bobby Doel, fans get emotional after reading the caption
Entertainment

On April Fool's Day, Dharmendra shares picture with son Bobby Doel, fans get emotional after reading the caption

Beware! Cyber crooks on the prowl
Ludhiana

Beware! Cyber crooks may loot you on pretext of AAP's women pension scheme

Ramdev threatens reporter when asked about 'petrol hike', says 'shut up, won't be good for you'
Haryana

In video, Ramdev threatens reporter when asked about 'petrol hike', says 'shut up, won't be good for you'

'India has two kinds of English', Shashi Tharoor and Chetan Bhagat's witty exchange has netizens comment 'one is English with dictionary and other without it'
Trending

Shashi Tharoor and Chetan Bhagat's witty exchange has netizens say 'one is English with dictionary and other without it'

Nahan highway stretch gets rolling barrier to help minimise accidents
Himachal

Nahan highway stretch gets rolling barrier to help minimise accidents

Bengaluru software engineer hacks IndiGo's website to retrieve his lost luggage
Trending

Bengaluru software engineer hacks IndiGo’s website to retrieve his lost luggage, netizens call it an epic way to get query resolved

Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend Somy Ali posts 'Harvey Weinstein of Bollywood will be exposed', has Aishwarya Rai Bachchan mention in it
Entertainment

Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend Somy Ali posts 'Harvey Weinstein of Bollywood will be exposed', has Aishwarya Rai Bachchan mention in it

Lakhimpur: Supreme Court questions detailed examination of evidence, reserves order on bail cancellation plea

Lakhimpur: Supreme Court questions detailed examination of evidence, reserves order on bail cancellation plea

Senior advocate Dushayant Dave and lawyer Prashant Bhushan, ...

Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned till noon amid opposition protest over price rise

Venkaiah Naidu turns down demand for discussing Punjab resolution on Chandigarh

Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm

Pakistan crisis LIVE updates: Supreme Court to continue hearing as Imran Khan fights to stay on as Prime Minister

Pakistan crisis LIVE updates: Imran Khan to continue working as chief executive until caretaker Prime Minister appointed

The Cabinet Division also issues a notification to dissolve ...

Sri Lanka's Cabinet of Ministers resign with immediate effect, protesters defy curfew

Sri Lanka Cabinet resigns with immediate effect, protesters defy curfew

The country faces its worst economic crisis of all time

HDFC to merge with HDFC Bank in largest merger ever

HDFC to merge with HDFC Bank in largest merger ever

Every HDFC shareholder will get 42 shares of HDFC Bank for 2...

Canines maul 9-year-old boy in Amritsar

Canines maul 9-year-old boy in Amritsar

Woman murdered near RamTalai area

Travel fraud: Five duped of Rs 22.71 lakkh in Amritsar

Promoting local products at Amritsar railway station on their mind

Walkie-talkies to help sewadars in enhancing vigil at Golden Temple

KISAN MELA: New seed available, but ‘time-tested’ varieties sell

KISAN MELA: New seed available, but ‘time-tested’ varieties sell

Colleges in Canada reopen, students stuck in India

Minister inspects Bhucho school

No floor-wise nod to building plans in city

No floor-wise nod to building plans in Chandigarh

Cop, SUV driver scuffle in Chandigarh, video goes viral

Want to enrol your child in Chandigarh's best schools? Shell out lakhs!

Two fresh Covid cases in Chandigarh

Chandigarh Housing Board yet to receive eco nod for IT Park scheme

BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga booked for 'provocative statement'

BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga booked for 'provocative statement'

Private manuscripts ‘national property’, all set to go public

No fine will be imposed on people for not wearing face masks in Delhi: AAP Govt

Over 90 per cent patients satisfied with services at Aam Aadmi Mohalla clinics in Delhi, says City government survey

Vandalism outside CM house: Delhi Police tell high court it has filed FIR, will preserve CCTV footage

Left for dead in fields, 15-yr-old girl battles for life in city hospital

Left for dead in fields, 15-yr-old girl battles for life in city hospital

MC seals four more shops as tenants fail to pay rent

Health team collects samples of milk products in district

West Bengal cops raid BJP leader's city home

Open House: Do you think the decision to resume flights was taken in the best interest of citizens?

Congress leader killed, Akali workers booked

Congress leader killed, Akali workers booked

Cyber crooks take Vaishno Devi pilgrims from Ludhiana for a ride

Gangster's father sets himself ablaze outside police station

Two held with 20-kg poppy husk, 4-kg ganja

PAC activists protest failure of MC in solid waste mgmt

Punjabi University clarifies on merger of departments

Punjabi University clarifies on merger of departments

Govt docs flout norms, run private clinics in city

PU runners-up in RGNUL moot court