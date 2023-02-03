Hong Kong offers free air tickets to tourists

Hong Kong: To attract foreign tourists, Hong Kong will give away 5,00,000 free air tickets. The city followed “zero-COVID” strategy and relaxed its entry rules months slower than its rivals . ap
NASA, IBM team up for new discoveries
Washington: NASA and IBM have collaborated to develop artificial intelligence based models that will make it easier to mine datasets to advance scientific knowledge about Earth.
SBI’s overall exposure to Adani Group at Rs 27,000 crore, says Chairman
Stressed that SBI has not given any loans against shares to ...
Parliament adjourned for the day following Opposition protests over Adani issue
The Chair in both the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha disallows th...
Punjab government imposes 90 paise per litre cess on petrol, diesel
Cabinet gives nod to the much-awaited Industrial Policy; aim...
New appointments of Supreme Court judges to be notified soon, A-G tells top court
Taking exception to the Centre sitting over the Collegium's ...
Patiala MP Preneet Kaur suspended from Congress
Asked to reply within 3 days as to why she should not be exp...