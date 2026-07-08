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Home / World / "Honour to serve people of Venezuela": India thanks Venezuela for recognising 'Operation Amistad'

"Honour to serve people of Venezuela": India thanks Venezuela for recognising 'Operation Amistad'

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ANI
Updated At : 08:38 AM Jul 08, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Wednesday thanked Venezuela for acknowledging India's humanitarian assistance following the June 24 double earthquake, saying the relief mission reflected the enduring friendship between the two countries.

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Responding to a post by Venezuela's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on X, Jaiswal said, "Thank you for your kind words. It was an honour to serve the people of Venezuela through #OperationAmistad, reflecting the enduring friendship between our two countries."

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The response came after Venezuela's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday (local time) issued a press release titled 'Venezuela thanks Indian rescuers for their assistance', thanking India's rescue and medical team for its assistanThe ce in the aftermath of the earthquakes.

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The ministry said, "The Bolivarian Government of Venezuela bid farewell this Tuesday to 41 doctors and paramedics from the Army of the Republic of India, who arrived on June 27 as part of the international brigades that the South American country has received after the double earthquake of June 24."

Highlighting the impact of the Indian contingent's humanitarian work, the release stated, "The humanitarian advance team set up a field hospital at the National Institute of Racetracks in La Rinada, Caracas, where more than 1,900 affected people were treated."

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According to the Venezuelan government, a farewell ceremony was held at Simon Bolivar International Airport in La Guaira, where Vice Minister for International Communication Rander Pena thanked the Indian medical personnel and India's Ambassador to Venezuela, PK Ashok Babu, who attended the event.

The press release further noted that, "Following the double earthquake, Venezuela has received 4,338 international rescuers who have joined the relief efforts of Venezuelan state officials and volunteers, who were activated from the first moment of the tragedy."

Earlier, on July 6, the Ministry of External Affairs said that the Army Field Hospital continues its relief efforts in the region.

In a post on X, the MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "Operation Amistad: Extending a helping hand. Making a difference. The Army Field Hospital's relief efforts in Venezuela."

Indian Embassy in Venezuela said that India has donated 2 BHISHM cubes to Venezuela as part of Operation Amistad.

"Indian Army doctors gave a live demo to Venezuelan medical officers about the uses and deployment of the BHISHM cube. India has donated 2 BHISHM cubes to Venezuela as part of Operation Amistad," it said.

India's humanitarian mission, Operation Amistad, was launched to support Venezuela's relief efforts following the June 24 earthquakes, with the deployment of Indian Army doctors and paramedics providing emergency medical assistance to those affected.

According to Jorge Rodriguez, President of the National Assembly of Venezuela, the official toll released for July 7 showed that the twin earthquakes had claimed 3,685 lives and left 16,740 people injured. According to the released tool, 6,462 people had been rescued, while 86,794 families had received humanitarian assistance. The disaster also displaced 17,907 people, leaving them homeless. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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