Home / World / "Honoured that Maharashtra Governor will attend International Holocaust Remembrance Day event," Israel Consul Gen says

ANI
Updated At : 01:25 AM Jan 28, 2026 IST
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 28 (ANI): Consul General of Israel in Mumbai, Yaniv Revach, on Monday highlighted the growing strategic partnership between India and Israel while speaking on International Holocaust Remembrance Day 2026, and said he was honoured by the participation of the Maharashtra Governor in the commemorative event.

The Consul General of Israel in Mumbai said that Israel awaits Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the nation.

Speaking to ANI, Revach said he was deeply honoured that the Governor of Maharashtra would attend the event, highlighting the importance of remembrance and shared democratic values between the two nations.

"I am honoured that the Governor (of Maharashtra) is going to be here at the event. Israel and India share strategic ties... Many Israeli ministers visited India and vice versa. We are about to witness the visit of PM Modi to Israel in a few months. Both countries share the same democratic values," Revach told ANI.

Meanwhile, Israel's official X handle reaffirmed its commitment to combating antisemitism globally on the occasion of International Holocaust Remembrance Day, which is observed annually on January 27.

In a post, Israel stated, "January 27 is International Holocaust Remembrance Day. We remember the six million Jews murdered and reaffirm our commitment to confront all kinds of antisemitism everywhere. Never forget."

https://x.com/Israel/status/2015748702065852620?s=20

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said at the Second International Conference on Combating Antisemitism in Jerusalem that antisemitism is not just a Jewish problem. It is a threat to free societies, to democracy.

In a post on X, he said, "At the Second International Conference on Combating Antisemitism in Jerusalem, initiated by Minister Amichai Chikli, I made one thing clear: antisemitism is not just a Jewish problem. It is a threat to free societies, to democracy, and to our shared civilization. History teaches us that hatred must be confronted early. When antisemitism is tolerated, it spreads. Lies become violence. Israel's fight today is not only for our own security, but for the values and freedoms of the free world."

https://x.com/netanyahu/status/2016149136374919662?s=20

"To Jews everywhere, especially the younger generation: do not bow your head. Stand tall. Speak the truth. When we fight antisemitism with courage and clarity, we defend not only the Jewish people - we defend humanity itself," he added.

The United Nations rights chief called on Monday for the world to learn the hard lessons provided by the Holocaust and reject hatred and dehumanisation "to safeguard our future," The Times of Israel noted.

In a statement issued ahead of International Holocaust Remembrance Day on Tuesday, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk insisted that the dark history offered "striking lessons" for the world today, The Times of Israel reported.

The Nazi regime during World War II "persecuted them, stripped them of dignity, and ultimately murdered them with the horrific efficiency of an assembly line," he said. "Systematically, openly, and without consequences." (ANI)

