Tehran [Iran], April 14 (ANI): Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf on Tuesday praised Pope Leo XIV for his strong remarks against war and violence, hailing the pontiff's message as a moral stand against the killing of innocents and describing his slogan, "I have no fear," as an inspiration for those opposing alleged war crimes by Israel and the United States.

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In a post on X, Qalibaf wrote, "Honouring Pope Leo's fearless stand! "I have no fear" echoes as he condemns the war crimes of Israel and the US. This slogan lights the path for all who refuse to stay silent on the killing of innocents. @Pontifex leadership inspires millions - thank you for this light!"

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Honoring Pope Leo’s fearless stand! “I have no fear” echoes as he condemns the war crimes of Israel and the US. This slogan lights the path for all who refuse to stay silent on the killing of innocents.@Pontifex leadership inspires millions – thank you for this light! — محمدباقر قالیباف | MB Ghalibaf (@mb_ghalibaf) April 13, 2026

The comments came after Pope Leo XIV reiterated his commitment to peace and spiritual advocacy, stating that he has no intention of engaging in a political confrontation with the United States administration.

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When questioned by reporters during his flight to Algeria, the Pontiff said, "I think that the people who read will be able to draw their own conclusions: I am not a politician, I have no intention of entering into a debate with Donald Trump."

He further asserted his focus on peace and reconciliation, adding, "Rather, let us always seek peace and put an end to wars. I am not afraid of the Trump administration."

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The Pope maintained that his mission is rooted in faith rather than political engagement, emphasising that the message of the Gospel should not be used for political purposes. "I speak about the Gospel; I am not a politician. I do not think the message of the Gospel should be abused in the way some people are doing," he said.

Emphasising his role as a global advocate, he stated, "I will continue to speak out loudly against war, to try to promote peace and multilateral dialogue between states in order to seek the right solution to problems."

Reiterating the Church's stance, he noted, "The message of the Church is the message of the Gospel: blessed are the peacemakers. I do not see my role as that of a politician; I do not want to enter into a debate with him. Too many people are suffering in the world."

The Pope described his journey to Africa as "truly a blessing for me personally, but I believe also for the Church and for the world." He noted the necessity of the mission, stating, "because we must always seek bridges to build peace and reconciliation."

Highlighting the historical significance of the visit, Leo XIV spoke of St. Augustine, a native of modern-day Algeria, who he believes "serves as a vital bridge in interreligious dialogue and is deeply loved in his homeland, as we shall see." The Pope, who famously identified himself as "a son of St. Augustine" upon his election last May, is the first Pontiff to visit the saint's homeland.

Characterising the 10-day African tour as "a precious opportunity to continue with the same voice and the same message," the Pope reaffirmed his objective to "promote peace, reconciliation, and respect and consideration for all peoples."

The visit to Algeria marks the initial phase of his third international apostolic journey. In a nation where the Catholic community comprises only a few thousand individuals within a population of 48 million Muslims, the mission is expected to focus on the themes of fraternity and interfaith encounter.

These calls for peace from the papal plane stand in sharp contrast to the domestic political climate in the United States. On Sunday (local time), the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) criticised President Donald Trump for his recent social media remarks targeting the Pope, asserting that the Pontiff is "not his rival" and should not be viewed through a political lens. (ANI)

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