"Hope authorities will continue to work with determination to ensure safety of life of every citizen": Pope Leo XIV on Nigeria attacks

Vatican City, February 9 (ANI): Pope Leo XIV on Sunday expressed sorrow over the recent wave of deadly violence in Nigeria, as reports of mass killings and abductions underscore the country's deepening security crisis.

In a post on X, Pope Leo XIV said, "It is with sorrow and concern that I learned of the recent attacks against various communities in Nigeria, leading to a heavy loss of life. I express my prayerful closeness to all the victims of violence and terrorism. I likewise hope that the competent Authorities will continue to work with determination to ensure the safety and protection of the life of every citizen. #PrayTogether"

The Pope's remarks come as nearly 200 people were killed in gun attacks across Nigeria's Kwara and Katsina states, marking the deadliest violence in the region in months, according to an Al Jazeera report on Thursday. The attacks are part of Nigeria's widening security emergency, driven by militant violence and criminal gangs operating across several regions.

Against this backdrop, Pope Leo XIV said he hopes Nigerian authorities will continue efforts to protect citizens and restore peace, urging the faithful worldwide to join in prayer for the country.

In a separate development highlighting both the scale of the crisis and ongoing rescue efforts, Anadolu News Agency reported on Thursday that all 166 people abducted from two churches in Kaduna State have been released and reunited with their families after weeks in captivity.

Reverend John Hayab, chairman of the northern chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), told Anadolu that the victims were freed following sustained efforts by security agencies, local authorities, and community leaders. He declined to disclose the names of the churches or confirm whether ransom was paid, citing security concerns.

The abductees were taken during an attack on January 19 in Kurmin Wali, Kaduna, when armed assailants stormed two churches, fired sporadically, and whisked worshippers away to unknown locations. Government officials, speaking anonymously, said arrangements are being made to provide medical care and psychosocial support to those released.

According to Anadolu, the victims were kidnapped from the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) and the Cherubim and Seraphim Church. The incident had sparked widespread outrage and renewed calls for better protection of religious institutions.

Community leaders and religious groups have urged Nigerian authorities to increase security around places of worship, warning that repeated attacks on churches and mosques are fueling fear and disrupting communal life.

The Kaduna release adds to a growing list of mass abductions in Nigeria's northwest, where armed groups have increasingly targeted rural communities, highways, schools, and religious institutions, despite ongoing military operations. (ANI)

