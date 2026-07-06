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Home / World / "Hope India-Indonesia ties expand to education sector": Gandhi Seva Loka secretary

"Hope India-Indonesia ties expand to education sector": Gandhi Seva Loka secretary

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ANI
Updated At : 06:48 AM Jul 06, 2026 IST
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Jakarta [Indonesia], July 6 (ANI): Members of the Indian diaspora in Indonesia on Sunday expressed excitement ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the country, saying they were eager to welcome him and hopeful that bilateral ties, especially in the education sector, would grow stronger.

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Ajay Mulani, Secretary of Gandhi Seva Loka (GSL), said the organisation's schools have helped preserve Indian values, culture and traditions in Indonesia, and expressed hope that the Prime Minister's visit would further strengthen educational cooperation between the two countries.

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"Because of the schools, we are very much tied up with the Indian values, culture, and tradition. We are very excited and eagerly waiting to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We hope that in the future this tie-up between India and Indonesia extends towards the education sector because we see India as a powerhouse of talent, digital technology, and higher education," Mulani told ANI.

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Shilpa Dave, founder of Ganesha ek Sanskriti Indian Restaurant, also welcomed the Prime Minister's visit, saying it filled the Indian community in Indonesia with pride.

"PM Modi is coming; this is the third time he is coming to Indonesia. We are so happy. It makes us feel so proud when we see our Prime Minister, and he encourages all of us. We are looking forward to seeing him. Our relationship with the Indonesians will grow more stronger," she said.

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Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to visit Indonesia from July 6 to 8 at the invitation of Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto as part of his three-nation tour covering Australia, Indonesia and New Zealand.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), this will be the Prime Minister's fourth visit to Indonesia and his first bilateral visit since India and Indonesia elevated their relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in May 2018.

During the visit, Prime Minister Modi will hold bilateral talks with President Prabowo to review the progress in the partnership. He will also address a large gathering of the Indian diaspora in Jakarta and visit the Prambanan Temple complex in Yogyakarta, a UNESCO World Heritage Site that reflects the historical and cultural ties between India and Indonesia.

Following the Indonesia leg of his tour, the Prime Minister will travel to Australia from July 8 to 10 and New Zealand from July 10 to 11, where he is scheduled to hold bilateral meetings, interact with business leaders and members of the Indian diaspora, and review the full spectrum of bilateral relations with both countries. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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