"Hope that Feb 2026 polls will happen," says Bangladesh journalist amid recent unrest

Dhaka [Bangladesh], December 24 (ANI): Muktadir Rashid, Bangladeshi Journalist expressed confidence that elections will be held in February 2026, dismissing concerns that arose due to recent unrest.

In a conversation with ANI, Rashid said that political assassinations are not new in Bangladesh, but the killing of student leader, Osman Hadi sent shockwaves across the nation.

"The situation in Bangladesh is very fluid because you know that election is approaching that's going to happen probably in February next year as scheduled by the election commission. And we hope that will happen. But before that, we have seen a number of incidents that take a huge confusion and kind of political uproar in every spectrum," he said.

Rashid told ANI that Hadi was a promising leader in Bangladesh, and the killing of such a patriot was a huge deal for Bangladesh.

"So one of the biggest incidents you know that happened on December 12th when one of the very promising, very patriotic leader, Osman Hadi was shot at. Later he died in hospital in Singapore. This was, of course, very pathetic and very shocking for Bangladeshi politics because we haven't seen such a kind of thing at least happening in Dhaka and working for the people, for nationalism and other things. That is why," he said.

Rashid further said that Hadi did not encourage violence, and wanted peace, which makes this political killing so unsettling.

"But the political killing in Bangladesh is not new phenomenon. We have seen a lot of things over the decades. And in Dhaka, we have seen senior political leadership from major political parties were killed. But this was different because he wanted to start a new beginning with a spirit of what we say, the July spirit, with some integral part of the liberation war and other spirit. So he was a mix of it and he wanted to bring some new shift to the political. He never wanted to be very violent in terms of his activities, but he has some rhetoric that can volatile the political discourse, but not in person was that much, know. We haven't seen any footage or any work that he was beating someone or attacking someone, but he was like that," he said.

Rashid said that the killing and unrest began at a time when Western groups are attempting to create tensions in the country.

"So his shooting death was absolutely a time changer for Bangladesh. But at the same time, we understand it is happening when there are many Western groups who wanted to create huge political tension so that the people who wanted to vote for the next election, that people can be a bit, confused whether the election will be held with the law enforcement agency can manage it. But I would say the way he was killed, it was not in a public gathering," he said.

He said that now Bangladeshi law enforcement agencies are trying to avoid anything untoward in the country in the sensitive time.

"But law enforcement agencies are now a bit active nowadays and they wanted to avoid anything awkward or unpleasant and at the same time security forces have deployed bodyguard or in a special protection for the leaders who are a bit vulnerable due to the report or whatever," he said.

Rashid said that democracy is the only solution for Bangladesh, as anything else would mean disaster not just for them, but also for the entire region.

"So I hope Bangladesh is in the right track because keeping the democracy is the only solution for the Bangladesh. And if we are not to make it, then that would be disaster for us. And it is not for only Bangladesh. would be a disaster for the regional security, vis-a-vis India and Myanmar and other places," he said.

Rashid added that BNP Leader Tariq Rahman is set to arrive in the country after exile, which will be a huge boost to political mindset.

"So we are hopeful because the other major leader who is in exile for a long period of time, more than 17 years. Mr. Tariq Rahman, he's due tomorrow. And I think he would be another game changer for Bangladesh politics because his absence, was a big absence for the political discourse. And when people will see him on the street or political rally, then that can be definitely a big change for political mindset," he said.

Meanwhile on December 22, Bangladesh Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus reiterated his commitment to hold general elections on February 12 and said "the nation is eagerly waiting to exercise their voting rights".

Yunus made the remarks during a telephone conversation with Sergio Gor, the US Special Envoy for South and Central Asia, at around 7:30 pm (local time).

"The nation is eagerly waiting to exercise their voting rights which were stolen by the autocratic regime," Yunus said.

"The discussion, which lasted about half an hour, focused on trade and tariff negotiations between Bangladesh and the United States, the upcoming general election, the country's democratic transition, and the murder of young Bangladeshi political activist Sharif Osman Hadi," Yunus said in a post on X.

As Bangladesh heads toward general elections in February amid continued political tension, a group of United States lawmakers has warned the country's interim administration that suspending political parties and reviving the "flawed International Crimes Tribunal" could damage the credibility of the electoral process. They instead called for an inclusive and credible democratic transition. (ANI)

