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Home / World / "Hope to see Indian companies building an airport in Israel as well": Israeli envoy to India Reuven Azar

"Hope to see Indian companies building an airport in Israel as well": Israeli envoy to India Reuven Azar

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ANI
Updated At : 10:53 AM Jul 16, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): Israeli Ambassador to India Reuven Azar on Thursday expressed hope that Indian companies would soon undertake airport construction projects in Israel after two Indian airports were recognised among the World's Most Beautiful Airports 2026 by Prix Versailles.

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Responding to a post on X by the Indian Embassy in Israel, Azar said, "Hope to see Indian companies building an airport in Israel as well soon!"

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His remarks came after the Indian Embassy in Israel highlighted the inclusion of Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Guwahati, and Navi Mumbai International Airport in the World's Most Beautiful Airports 2026 list.

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"India is building not just airports, but global landmarks," the embassy said.

It added, "Proud to see Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Guwahati and Navi Mumbai International Airport featured among the World's Most Beautiful Airports 2026 by prestigious Prix Versailles."

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Calling it a reflection of India's infrastructure transformation, the embassy said the recognition was "a testament to India's transformative infrastructure push--creating world-class gateways that seamlessly blend cutting-edge design, sustainability and local cultural heritage while delivering a superior travel experience for millions."

The embassy also shared an Architectural Digest article titled "7 most beautiful airports in the world--including two in India."

The magazine ranked Terminal 2 of Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport third on the list, saying, "The bamboo orchid, a dramatic houseplant with bamboo-like stems and clusters of flowers, served as architect Nuru Karim's inspiration for the design of Terminal 2." It added, "The terminal appears somewhat like an oversized bamboo forest," while its waiting and transit areas include "displays of indigenous art and local handicrafts."

The publication further noted that "organic patterns on the ceilings trace the course of the Brahmaputra River and its tributaries, while also serving to orient visitors."

Terminal 1 of Navi Mumbai International Airport was ranked fourth. According to the magazine, "The new terminal at Navi Mumbai International Airport also incorporates a floral motif--in this case, a lotus flower." It said Zaha Hadid Architects "used the lotus concept for the entire design language of the airport, from the massive roof to the fluted, flower-like columns."

The publication added that "interactive digital artworks" scattered among the columns "lend an unexpected element and colour to the transit areas." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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