"Hope US handles Taiwan issues with extra prudence": China

New Delhi [India], July 3 (ANI): China said it hoped the US will handle Taiwan-related issues with extra prudence, as it has far-reaching implications.

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Chinese Ambassador to India, Xu Feihong said that Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, in his conversation with US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio talked about the need to remove disruptions, overcome obstacles, and stay firmly on the right course.

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In a post on X, he said, "Chinese FM Wang Yi held a phone conversation with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Wang said China and the U.S. need to remove disruptions, overcome obstacles, and stay firmly on the right course toward building a constructive bilateral relationship of strategic stability."

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Chinese FM Wang Yi held a phone conversation with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Wang said China and the U.S. need to remove disruptions, overcome obstacles, and stay firmly on the right course toward building a constructive bilateral relationship of strategic stability.… pic.twitter.com/D9XZUlSjfA — Xu Feihong (@China_Amb_India) July 2, 2026

Xu said further, "Both sides should always uphold the spirit of equality, respect and mutual benefit, translate the important consensus reached by the two heads of state into specific policies and practical measures. Both sides need to expand the list of cooperation, shorten the list of problems, and manage all kinds of risks. The Taiwan question has far-reaching implications. It is hoped that the U.S. side will handle Taiwan-related issues with extra prudence."

Spokesperson of the US Department of State, Tommy Pigott said in a statement, "Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with China's Director of the Office of the CCP Central Foreign Affairs Commission and Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Secretary Rubio discussed the importance of building a constructive relationship of strategic stability based on fairness and reciprocity, as outlined by President Trump."

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Meanwhile, Raymond Greene, director of the American Institute in Taiwan and the de facto US ambassador, said on Thursday at a forum on drones in the central city of Taichung that Taiwan needs a "hornet's nest" of drones to help deter conflict and provide security, Al Jazeera reported.

He noted that drones represented a "game-changing opportunity" to enhance Taiwan's security and reinforce peace in the broader region. (ANI)

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