DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / "Hope US handles Taiwan issues with extra prudence": China

"Hope US handles Taiwan issues with extra prudence": China

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 02:58 PM Jul 03, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], July 3 (ANI): China said it hoped the US will handle Taiwan-related issues with extra prudence, as it has far-reaching implications.

Advertisement

Chinese Ambassador to India, Xu Feihong said that Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, in his conversation with US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio talked about the need to remove disruptions, overcome obstacles, and stay firmly on the right course.

Advertisement

In a post on X, he said, "Chinese FM Wang Yi held a phone conversation with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Wang said China and the U.S. need to remove disruptions, overcome obstacles, and stay firmly on the right course toward building a constructive bilateral relationship of strategic stability."

Advertisement

Xu said further, "Both sides should always uphold the spirit of equality, respect and mutual benefit, translate the important consensus reached by the two heads of state into specific policies and practical measures. Both sides need to expand the list of cooperation, shorten the list of problems, and manage all kinds of risks. The Taiwan question has far-reaching implications. It is hoped that the U.S. side will handle Taiwan-related issues with extra prudence."

Spokesperson of the US Department of State, Tommy Pigott said in a statement, "Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with China's Director of the Office of the CCP Central Foreign Affairs Commission and Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Secretary Rubio discussed the importance of building a constructive relationship of strategic stability based on fairness and reciprocity, as outlined by President Trump."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Raymond Greene, director of the American Institute in Taiwan and the de facto US ambassador, said on Thursday at a forum on drones in the central city of Taichung that Taiwan needs a "hornet's nest" of drones to help deter conflict and provide security, Al Jazeera reported.

He noted that drones represented a "game-changing opportunity" to enhance Taiwan's security and reinforce peace in the broader region. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts