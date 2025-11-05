DT
Home / World / 'Hope wins': London Mayor Sadiq Khan on Zohran Mamdani's victory

'Hope wins': London Mayor Sadiq Khan on Zohran Mamdani's victory

Born and raised in Kampala, Uganda, Mamdani moved to New York City with his family when he was seven and became a naturalised US citizen in 2018

article_Author
PTI
London, Updated At : 04:37 PM Nov 05, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Mayor elect Zohran Mamdani, right, and his wife Rama Duwaji react to supporters during an election night watch party, on Tuesday in New York. AP/PTI
London Mayor Sadiq Khan was among the first in Britain on Wednesday to congratulate New York Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani, declaring the historic result a victory of "hope over fear."

Khan took to social media to congratulate his fellow Muslim mayor-elect of America's largest city and drew parallels with his own leadership as the Mayor of London.

The 55-year-old Pakistani heritage Labour politician had made history of his own when he became the first to be elected for a third mayoral term in London in May last year.

“New Yorkers faced a clear choice – between hope and fear – and just like we've seen in London – hope won,” said Khan.

“Huge congratulations to Zohran Mamdani on his historic campaign,” he said.

It follows Khan's long-running clashes with US President Donald Trump, who has often targeted the London Mayor and branded him the “worst” mayor in the world. Khan, in turn, has attacked Trump as “racist, sexist, misogynistic and Islamophobic”.

In his fiery victory speech, a defiant Mamdani called on Trump to “turn the volume up” to listen in to the loud cheers from supporters.

“New York will remain a city of immigrants, a city built by immigrants, powered by immigrants and as of tonight, led by an immigrant,” he said.

Born and raised in Kampala, Uganda, Mamdani moved to New York City with his family when he was seven and became a naturalised US citizen in 2018.

Other British politicians have been less vocal about the victory of New York's first Indian heritage mayor, son of renowned filmmaker Mira Nair and Indian-origin Columbia University professor Mahmood Mamdani.

His political fans in Britain lie mainly on the extreme Left, including former Labour Party leader and backbench north London MP Jeremy Corbyn, who helped canvass for the 34-year-old New York mayor-elect by hosting a phone bank in London.

“Let's get Zohran over the finish line for a New York that's affordable for all,” said Corbyn, posing with a ‘North London 4 Zohran' shirt.

The newly elected Green Party leader, Zack Polanski, also sought to draw some comparisons to Mamdani for his left-wing policies and use of social media.

The UK media has covered the New York election outcome as “Trump's worst nightmare” and also flagged the many challenges that lie ahead for the new mayor.

“He campaigned as a sharp critic of the corporate and business elite that call New York City their home, and have made Manhattan the financial capital of the world. To effectively govern, he will probably have to make some form of peace with those interests, however – a process he has already begun in recent weeks,” notes the BBC.

