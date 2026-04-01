Castel Gandolfo [Italy], April 1 (ANI): Pope Leo XIV has called on US President Donald Trump to identify an "off-ramp" to terminate the US-Israel conflict with Iran, marking a rare and direct plea from the pontiff to the White House to halt the widening regional war.

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Speaking to journalists on Tuesday outside his residence in Castel Gandolfo, near Rome, the American-born Pope referenced the President's recent public remarks regarding the trajectory of the mission.

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"I'm told that President Trump has recently stated that he would like to end the war," Leo XIV stated, making history as the first pope from the US.

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The Holy Father's appeal comes amidst escalating tensions and significant military developments in the Middle East. He expressed a desire for a diplomatic shift that would prioritise the preservation of life and a cessation of active combat.

"Hopefully, he's looking for an off-ramp," the Pope remarked. He added, "Hopefully, he's looking for a way to decrease the amount of violence."

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This call for a diplomatic exit follows a powerful message of peace and non-violence delivered by the Pontiff during his Palm Sunday address. Amidst the ongoing conflict in West Asia, he asserted that God rejects the prayers of those who engage in war.

Reflecting on the Passion of Jesus Christ, the Pope described Christ as the "King of Peace" who chose humility and sacrifice over violence, even in the face of suffering and death, emphasising that Jesus' life stands in stark contrast to aggression.

"As Jesus walks the Way of the Cross, we follow in his footsteps and contemplate his love for humanity," the Pope said, highlighting Christ's refusal to take up arms.

Quoting scripture to warn against justifying conflict through religion, he stated, "He does not listen to the prayers of those who wage war," citing the biblical passage: "Even though you make many prayers, I will not listen: your hands are full of blood."

The Pope reiterated that Jesus rejected violence entirely, recalling the moment he stopped a disciple from using a sword, saying, "All who take the sword will perish by the sword."

Describing Christ as a beacon of peace who broke down barriers, the Pontiff noted that entering Jerusalem on a donkey symbolised a total rejection of war.

"King of Peace. Jesus enters into Jerusalem not upon a horse, but upon a donkey," he said, fulfilling prophecies of the Messiah's arrival.

In his address, the Pope drew attention to global suffering, stating that in the crucifixion, one sees "a crucified humanity" reflecting the pain of the oppressed and victims of war.

"Christ, King of Peace, cries out again: God is love. Have mercy. Lay down your weapons. Remember that you are brothers and sisters," he urged.

With a prayer for peace, the Pope invoked the intercession of the Virgin Mary, expressing hope for an end to injustice and that the tears of victims would be wiped away.

Palm Sunday, a significant feast marking Jesus's triumphant entry into Jerusalem, initiates Holy Week, the final week of Lent, where Catholics worldwide gather to participate in the Passion of Jesus Christ. (ANI)

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