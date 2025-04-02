Bangkok [Thailand], April 2 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on an official visit to Thailand, marking the first bilateral visit by an Indian Prime Minister in 12 years.

Ambassador of India to Thailand, Nagesh Singh, emphasised the significance of the visit, stating, "On the bilateral side, like I said, it's very important. I mean, I think after 12 years, that's what the Thai foreign office spokesperson said. There's a bilateral visit. Prime Minister Modi has been here earlier, 2019 and 2016 but that was a different context."

He explained that this visit is distinct from previous ones, as it will be a "full official visit, in the sense that the Prime Minister will be going to the Government House, where he'll be welcomed with ceremonial honours. There's a bilateral delegation-level talks. He'll be, you know, the MOUs being signed. And I can also tell you, hopefully, the partnership will be elevated to a strategic partnership. An agreement is likely to be signed."

Modi's visit will include discussions on a range of topics, covering political ties, trade and investment, defence and security, people-to-people connectivity, and regional cooperation. Singh stressed the importance of connectivity, saying, "Connectivity, obviously, is a big element. And like I said, connectivity in a comprehensive sense, knowledge networks. You know, today we are all moving towards a knowledge intensive economy, so all countries want to build these networks."

Beyond bilateral engagements, Modi will also participate in the BIMSTEC Summit, scheduled for the fourth of the month. Singh detailed the Prime Minister's agenda, stating, "And on the fourth, you know, the BIMSTEC summit in the morning, in the afternoon, he'll be going to Wat Pho here, which is one of the most iconic temples of Bangkok, or Thailand rather. And again, the reclining Buddha statue ... He will also be paying his respects to Lord Buddha, and it is expected that Prime Minister of Thailand would accompany him and the special gesture on the visit to Wat Pho."

The visit will also include an audience with Thailand's royal family. "He also has an audience with Their Majesties, the king and queen, before he departs from Thailand for his next destination."

Discussing India and Thailand's shared concerns regarding Myanmar, Singh highlighted their similar geopolitical realities. "You should ask the Thai spokesperson or people dealing with Thai foreign policy. On Myanmar, I can tell you that you know Thailand, India, or are in a very similar situation. Thailand has a 2400-kilometer border, land border with Myanmar, deep civilisational, ethnic and civilisational connects with Myanmar just like us. We have about 1700 odd, I think, kilometres of land border."

He underlined the necessity of stability in Myanmar for regional connectivity projects, stating, "Both of us want peace and stability in Myanmar because a lot of our ambitious projects of connectivity. For example, the trilateral highway, etc, are all dependent on, you know, we having peace and stability in Myanmar. We wish the people of Myanmar well, and if we have to realise our goals for a kind of connectivity between northeast of India into greater Southeast Asia, peace and stability in Myanmar is a sine qua non."

Regarding India's broader stance on Myanmar's political situation, Singh reiterated, "We want, you know, obviously, democracy, etc, to be restored, an inclusive government. We want it should to be Myanmar-led, Myanmar-owned, and anything we can do to facilitate that process, I think that's what the Government of India has said. Thailand has a similar position, because, again, for them, it's an existential issue, given the close connections between the two countries, the land border, which I mentioned."

When asked about Bangladesh's role in the discussions, Singh admitted, "On Bangladesh, I've not seen much. I don't follow Bangladesh from here, and I haven't seen much come out of the Thai side. I'm not aware of it, so I won't be able to answer your question."

The issue of scam operations in the region also came up, with Singh clarifying that such operations were primarily located outside Thailand. "You know, the scamming centres and all are not in Thailand. Thailand, at times, is used as a transit route for these people who are going into these scamming centres. And, you know, illegal casinos, etc, in Myanmar, in Laos and in Cambodia, in the bordering areas of these countries."

He acknowledged Thailand's support in addressing the issue, revealing, "Thailand has been very helpful to us. Around 10th of March this year, we, with the support and help of the Royal Thai government, we sent back 549 of our citizens who were caught there. And yes, we will be talking about it, because it also impacts Thailand. Thai citizens are also stuck there."

Singh further stressed the broader security implications of such activities, stating, "And normally, whenever such criminal enterprises grow in whichever part, especially in our neighbouring areas, you know it has security implications for every country. So we will, I think there will be a discussion between our two sides, because Thailand is also very concerned about it, but we are very grateful to the Royal Thai Government for helping us in evacuating our people, many more might happen in the future as and when we are informed about it, but it's an issue of common concern for both our countries." (ANI)

