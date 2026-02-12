DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / "Hoping for free and fair elections," says Bangladesh voters as polls get underway

"Hoping for free and fair elections," says Bangladesh voters as polls get underway

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 08:35 AM Feb 12, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Dhaka [Bangladesh], February 12 (ANI): Voters in Bangladesh turned out early on election day, forming long queues outside polling booths from as early as 6 am (local time), reflecting both anticipation and hope for a transparent electoral process.

Advertisement

Many expressed optimism about the conduct of the polls and the future of the country. "I came early this time, wishing to vote early. We're hoping that the voting will be free and fair. Hopefully, we will see some good candidates and people who will work for the nation. We'll have a corruption-free nation," said one voter waiting in line.

Advertisement

Another voter shared similar enthusiasm, saying, "We are very excited because we haven't been able to vote for the last 17 or 18 years. We would like to choose the appropriate candidate in this election. The atmosphere is quite pleasant. Security arrangements are good, and we can easily cast our vote."

Advertisement

Highlighting the strong participation, a voter remarked, "People have come in large numbers to vote."

For first-time voters, the day brought a mix of excitement and disappointment. One young voter said, "On one hand, I am happy as this is the first time that I am voting, but we did not get any new candidates for this constituency. We are voting for the same people, which is a bit disappointing."

Advertisement

The steady turnout and orderly arrangements marked a significant day for voters eager to exercise their democratic rights.

People are voting in Bangladesh's 13th Parliamentary elections, marking a critical moment in the country's political history as it enters a new phase.

The election comes at a time of significant change, following the death of former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia and the ongoing ban on her long-time rival, Sheikh Hasina's Awami League party.

This election is also seen as a turning point, as the country looks to move beyond the decades-long 'Battle of Begums' era.

On the eve of the 13th national election, ballot papers and other materials were transported under tight security to polling centres across the country, The Daily Star reported.

Polling will take place from 7.30 am to 4.30 pm (local time). The vote count will begin at 4 pm on February 12. The Election Commission will officially announce the results in the morning of February 13, as and when the counting is complete.

With nearly 127 million eligible voters, the eighth most populous nation in the world heads to the polls. Nearly half the voters are between the ages of 18-37, as per Al Jazeera, of which 4.57 million are first-time voters.

There are 59 registered political parties in Bangladesh, excluding Awami League, whose registration was suspended by the election commission last year, nullifying its ability to field candidates in the fray. Of these, 51 parties are participating in this year's elections. In total, 1,981 candidates are contesting, including 249 independent ones. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts