"Hoping there’ll be a declaration tomorrow": Shashi Tharoor on BRICS parliamentary forum

New Delhi [India], October 26 (ANI): Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Monday expressed hope that the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum would adopt a joint declaration on Tuesday, saying efforts were underway to build consensus among participating countries.

Speaking to reporters, Tharoor said the parliamentary forum could follow the example of the 18th BRICS Summit, where member nations unanimously adopted the New Delhi Declaration 2026 despite concerns over whether consensus could be achieved.

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“Now I think the hope is that there will be a declaration adopted. Last time when the summit happened, a declaration was adopted despite the fact that some countries felt it would not be possible for the countries of BRICS to agree. And they did agree,” Tharoor said.

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Expressing optimism about the ongoing discussions, he said, “So I hope here the parliamentarians of BRICS will also agree on a declaration which should be issued tomorrow if all goes well. Let's hope it works out. They've been working on it, and I'm hoping there'll be a declaration tomorrow.”

The two-day 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum is being hosted by the Parliament of India at the Parliament House complex in the national capital, bringing together parliamentary delegations from 11 member countries and 10 partner nations.

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Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who chairs the forum, delivered the inaugural address on Monday. Delegations from countries including Russia, Brazil, Uganda and Cuba arrived in New Delhi to participate in the discussions.

Earlier, Tharoor highlighted the importance of parliamentary diplomacy, saying direct engagement between lawmakers provides opportunities for dialogue beyond formal government-to-government interactions.

Recalling the parliamentary delegations sent abroad following Operation Sindoor last year, he said representatives from other countries had appreciated the opportunity to interact directly with Indian MPs.

“Not everything is about geopolitics or government-to-government relations. There is also a very important role that is played by parliamentarians,” Tharoor said.

The forum provides a platform for lawmakers from BRICS member and partner countries to exchange views on shared challenges and strengthen parliamentary cooperation.

At the 18th BRICS Summit held in New Delhi in September, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the unanimous adoption of the New Delhi Declaration 2026 following negotiations among member nations.

The summit declaration emphasised dialogue, diplomacy and the peaceful resolution of international disputes, while also addressing concerns over unilateral trade measures.

India's BRICS chairship has focused on resilience, innovation, cooperation and sustainability, with the grouping continuing discussions on global governance reforms and issues affecting developing nations. (ANI)

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