Tehran [Iran], August 18 (ANI): Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf on Tuesday said that the Strait of Hormuz will remain closed to maritime traffic until all Iranian conditions set forth in the 14-point Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with the US are fully met, tying the reopening directly to the complete removal of foreign sanctions and military operations.

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"Until America's commitments in the memorandum of understanding--including lifting the blockade, releasing frozen assets, lifting oil sanctions, ending threats and military operations on all fronts, and other conditions to which America committed--are implemented, the "Strait" will not be opened." Ghalibaf said.

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Warning adversaries against further escalation, the Speaker asserted that the Islamic Republic is "ready to impose a heavier defeat on the enemy in proportion to its actions and aggressions."

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Ghalibaf defended the diplomatic process, noting that the window provided by the MoU to halt military hostilities offered a vital opportunity to strengthen the country's national defences and domestic economy.

"Of course, it is necessary to clarify that the opportunity gained from the memorandum regarding the lifting of the blockade and the ceasefire was a worthy help in increasing economic resilience and rebuilding Iran's defensive power," he said.

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Addressing domestic resolve, Ghalibaf emphasised that Iran remains firm on honouring its "martyrs" and protecting national sovereignty.

"We will not pass over the blood of the martyred leader, the innocent children of Minab, and other martyrs of the second and third sacred defense. Under the guidance of the Supreme Leader of the Revolution and before the Iranian nation, we pledge to use all our strength to achieve the rights of the Iranian people, eliminate aggression, punish the aggressor, and make the country proud," he said.

The Speaker further warned against foreign attempts to disrupt internal stability, stressing that political officials and the public remain united.

"We will not allow the enemy to target national unity, the presence of the people, the resilience of the nation, and the motivation of officials. Iran is united, powerful, and vigilant, and with trust in Almighty God, the guidance of the Supreme Leader, the willpower of the nation, and the coordination and synergy of the military, diplomatic, and service arenas, it will emerge victorious from this historic test, and divine victory will certainly be realised for these striving people," he added.

His remarks come after a vessel transiting the Strait of Hormuz was struck by an unknown projectile, resulting in damage to its engine room and a crew casualty, the UK's Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said.

"The Company Security Officer has reported that the vessel was struck by an unknown projectile while conducting an outbound transit of the Strait of Hormuz," UKMTO said in its incident report.

"The impact caused damage to the engine room and resulted in a crew casualty," it added.

The conclusion of the 60 days leaves these core disagreements unresolved. For Tehran, normalising traffic through Hormuz remains contingent on the cessation of the blockade, troop withdrawals, and reparations. (ANI)

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