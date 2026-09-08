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Home / World / Hormuz traffic slows after Iran threatens retaliation for US attacks

Hormuz traffic slows after Iran threatens retaliation for US attacks

Seven commodity vessels passed through Strait of Hormuz on Monday, down from eight a day earlier; traffic rises through Bab el-Mandeb

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Reuters
Singapore, Updated At : 10:14 AM Sep 08, 2026 IST
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Vessels at the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from Musandam, Oman, September 6, 2026. Reuters
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Shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz slowed at the start of this week, after Iran threatened on Monday to retaliate for any new US attacks.

The number of commodity vessels sailing through the Strait of Hormuz totalled seven on Monday, compared with eight on the previous day, Kpler data showed on Tuesday.

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Iran had warned that energy infrastructure across the Gulf, including US oil and gas interests, was vulnerable.

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Goldman Sachs also raised its Brent and West Texas Intermediate crude oil price forecasts for December 2026 and 2027, as it expects shipping disruptions in the Middle East to persist into next year.

Traffic increased through the Bab el-Mandeb strait, however, another major waterway for commodity vessels.

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A total of 29 commodity vessels passed through Bab el-Mandeb on Monday, up from 17 on the previous day, Kpler data showed. Some vessels may be sailing through the two straits with their transponders off, which is not considered in the counts.

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