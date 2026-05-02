Tehran [Iran], May 2 (ANI): Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has announced "new rules" governing waters near its southern coastline, saying it intends to strengthen control over key maritime routes in the Arabian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, as reported by Iranian state media Press TV.

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In a statement released by the IRGC Navy command, the force said it would exert "control over nearly 2,000 km (1,243 miles) of Iran's coastline" stretching across the Arabian Gulf and the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.

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The statement said the measures are aimed at turning the waters into "a source of pride and power for the dear people of Iran, and a source of security and prosperity for the region".

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According to Press TV, the statement came a day after Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei issued the directive, asserting that foreigners with "ominous" plots targeting the Persian Gulf had no place in the region "except at the bottom of its waters".

On April 13, the United States imposed a naval blockade on Iran following the failure of the Islamabad Talks to end the war.

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Earlier on Friday, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei referred to US military bases in the West Asia region as a "paper tiger", questioning their ability to ensure even their own security amid the escalation of tensions between Washington and Tehran.

In a post on X, Khamenei mocked the defensive ability of the US bases in the region while also targeting Washington's regional supporters in a veiled reference to Israel and the Arab countries, which have supported the US during the conflict.

"America's paper tiger bases can't even secure themselves, let alone the regional American-worshippers," the Iranian Supreme Leader said.

In another post, the Iranian Supreme Leader also highlighted the strategic and civilisational significance of the Persian Gulf, describing it as more than just a body of water.

"The Persian Gulf is a blessing that transcends a mere expanse of blue waters; it is a part of our identity and civilisation, a point of connection between nations, and a vital pathway for the global economy," the post read.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Khamenei said that the future of the Persian Gulf would be free from American presence, asserting that foreign forces would have no role in the region except "in the depths of its waters".

According to a message by the Iranian Supreme Leader issued on the occasion of Persian Gulf Day, reported by state broadcaster Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), Khamenei said that regional nations share a common destiny and stressed that external powers operating from afar should not interfere in Gulf affairs.

He described the evolving situation as the beginning of a "new order" shaped by Iran's resistance policies and regional dynamics. (ANI)

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