Hospitals in Beijing running out of beds

Beijing, January 5

Patients, most of them elderly, are lying on stretchers in hallways and taking oxygen while sitting in wheelchairs as Covid surges in China’s capital city Beijing.

The Chuiyangliu hospital in the city’s east was packed with newly arrived patients on Thursday. By mid-morning beds had run out, even as ambulances continued to bring those in need.

Hard-pressed nurses and doctors rushed to take information and triage the most urgent cases. The surge in severely ill people needing hospital care follows China abandonment of its most severe pandemic restrictions last month after nearly three years of lockdowns, travels bans and school closures that weighed heavily on the economy and prompted street protests not seen since the late 1980s.

It also comes as the European Union on Wednesday “strongly encouraged” its member states to impose pre-departure Covid testing of passengers from China.

At a briefing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said Beijing has consistently “shared information and data with international community in an open and transparent manner.” — AP