Hostage families demand release of all hostages under ultimatum

Tel Aviv [Israel], February 21 (ANI/TPS): Hostage Families' Forum of Hope issued a statement on Friday morning asserting that only the release of all hostages together, under an ultimatum, will save their lives while ensuring Israel's security.

The forum demands that the Israeli government put an end to Hamas's extortion tactics and demand the release of the six hostages being held afloat by Saturday.

Furthermore, the families insist that the remaining hostages should be freed by a specific deadline. The forum emphasizes that until then, no imprisoned terrorists should be released. (ANI/TPS)

