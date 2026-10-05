"Hotspots of conflict, notably Ukraine, were discussed": Swiss President aligns with PM Modi on peace efforts

New Delhi [India], October 5 (ANI): Invoking the shared democratic heritage of the world’s oldest and largest democracies, Swiss President Guy Parmelin on Monday confirmed that broad-ranging talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi covered pressing geopolitical crises, including the ongoing war in Ukraine, alongside UN multilateral reforms.

Addressing a joint press briefing in the national capital, President Parmelin framed the growing alignment between New Delhi and Bern as a stabilising force amid a "very difficult period" marked by international conflict, economic volatility, and global fragmentation.

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Highlighting institutional freedom, academic exchange, and the press as vital pillars of global governance, the Swiss leader emphasised that both nations share core democratic values that must be nurtured.

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"India, as the world’s most populous democracy, and Switzerland, as one of the oldest democracies, share fundamental values," President Parmelin stated. "We highlighted the importance of civil society, academia, the position of the media, and the democratic aspect."

Reflecting on the escalating international flashpoints, Parmelin noted that diplomatic convergence between the two nations is critical to navigating complex geopolitical shifts, positioning Geneva as a neutral platform to drive dialogue.

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"The numerous hotspots of conflict, notably the war in Ukraine, were also subjects of discussion," Parmelin revealed. "Furthermore, we touched upon the United Nations and multilateral reforms, as well as the role of Geneva as a premier platform for multilateral diplomacy."

Describing the current geopolitical climate as an era of high volatility, the Swiss President stressed the necessity of driving mutual diplomatic and economic breakthroughs.

"We are living through a very difficult period. It is therefore all the more vital to foster more win-win situations in the international arena," Parmelin urged.

The Swiss leader noted that on all major international issues, including ethical AI governance and multilateralism, the two countries observed "numerous convergences" during high-level exchanges.

Parmelin concluded by revealing that both leaders have instructed official working groups to "work very quickly and intensively" to finalise solutions to pending bilateral issues, marking a distinct push for fast-tracked diplomatic engagement.

His remarks come as India has stepped beyond traditional advocacy to actively broker peace and operational agreements between Moscow and Kyiv.

India's active mediation efforts have been acknowledged by key figures on both sides of the war.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha confirmed that India has formally stepped forward to help resolve the conflict, offering what Kyiv considers "the most comprehensive" peace proposal currently under evaluation.

Speaking at a press briefing, Sybiha disclosed that Kyiv is reviewing four distinct international proposals—including submissions from Turkey, Egypt, and the United States.

"We have four proposals. The most comprehensive is India's proposal. For the first time, India has signalled its willingness to play a role," Sybiha stated, as reported by RBC-Ukraine.

Similarly, Russian President Vladimir Putin praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts to bring an end to the conflict, noting that the Indian leader has "good ideas" for a peaceful resolution.

Prime Minister Modi has consistently reiterated India's principled, humanitarian approach to the crisis, maintaining that dialogue remains the only viable path to lasting peace. (ANI)

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