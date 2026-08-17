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Home / World / House Speaker rules Nepal PM Balen Shah to appear in parliament and answer questions; opposition ends protest

House Speaker rules Nepal PM Balen Shah to appear in parliament and answer questions; opposition ends protest

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ANI
Updated At : 08:18 PM Aug 17, 2026 IST
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Kathmandu [Nepal], August 17 (ANI): House Speaker Dol Prasad Aryal has issued a ruling to Prime Minister Balendra Shah to appear in parliament and answer questions raised in the house. It is the first time that the House Speaker has issued a directive to Prime Minister Balendra Shah since he came to office in March.

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The opposition parties had been protesting in parliament for 77 days, demanding a ruling from the House Speaker, as the Prime Minister has always been skipping the House and never interacted with them following procedures.

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At Monday's meeting of the House of Representatives, Speaker Aryal instructed the prime minister to answer lawmakers' questions on important matters concerning the prime minister and areas falling under his jurisdiction.

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"I have drawn attention to the protests by honourable members, who have been demanding for a long time that the prime minister respond to questions on important matters concerning the prime minister or areas under his jurisdiction, in accordance with Rule 56 of the House of Representatives Regulations 2083 BS. I direct the honourable prime minister to attend the meeting of the House of Representatives and respond to the questions raised by honourable members in accordance with Rules 56, 57, 58, 59 and 60 of the regulations," House Speaker Aryal said.

Following the announcement, the opposition parties ended their obstruction of the House. The opposition had been disrupting House proceedings over Shah's May 31 remark that Nepal had encroached on Indian territory. They had demanded that he withdraw the statement or clarify his position.

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Opposition lawmakers initially stood in protest when Monday's meeting began. The Nepali Congress, UML, Nepali Communist Party, Shram Sanskriti Party and Rastriya Prajatantra Party also called for the regular monthly question-and-answer session to be held as required by parliamentary rules.

Following the ruling, the opposition suspended its protest, clearing the way for regular House proceedings. Shah is now expected to appear in the House to respond to lawmakers' questions.

Aryal, however, did not issue any specific directive regarding the opposition parties' protests over remarks Shah made during a House meeting on May 31. Opposition lawmakers have been demanding an explanation from the prime minister since that meeting.

The House of Representatives Rules, 2026, contain provisions governing question-and-answer sessions with the prime minister in Chapter 9. Rule 56 states that the Speaker shall allocate the first hour of one House meeting during the first week of every month for lawmakers to ask the prime minister questions on important matters directly related to the prime minister or his areas of responsibility. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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