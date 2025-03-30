Houston varsity defends course amid Hinduphobia allegations

An Indian-American has alleged that a course on Hindu religion at the University of Houston distorts Hinduism and promotes “Hinduphobia”, prompting the institute to defend the course’s integrity and emphasise its scholarly approach to studying the religion.

Vasant Bhatt, a political science major at the university, filed a complaint with the Dean alleging that the “Lived Hindu Religion” course misrepresents Hinduism as a political tool used by Hindu nationalists. In response, the university said terms like “Hindutva” and “fundamentalism” were used analytically, and not to criticise the religion.