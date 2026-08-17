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Home / World / Houthi claims strike on Saudi military vessels in Red Sea off the coast of Mocha

Houthi claims strike on Saudi military vessels in Red Sea off the coast of Mocha

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ANI
Updated At : 08:08 PM Aug 17, 2026 IST
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Sanaa [Yemen], August 17 (ANI): Yemen's Houthi military on Monday claimed that it has targeted a Saudi-led coalition landing ship and four accompanying warships in the Red Sea off the coast of Mocha using several ballistic missiles.

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Houthi military spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree made the claim in a statement on Telegram, saying the attack resulted in the destruction of the landing ship and damage to the accompanying vessels.

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In his statement, Saree said that the rebel group "successfully targeted a Saudi-led coalition landing ship and four accompanying warships in the Red Sea off the coast of Mocha with several ballistic missiles. The strike was precise and direct, resulting in the complete destruction of the ship and the sinking of several of the warships, while the remaining vessels burnt."

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The Houthi spokesperson further claimed that the group was monitoring Saudi movements and troop buildups and warned that such deployments would be targeted both on land and at sea.

"They are closely monitoring all Saudi movements and troop buildups and will target these movements and buildups, whether on land or at sea," the statement read.

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He added that the group remained committed to what he called the principle of "siege for siege" and would continue targeting Saudi troop buildups.

"They are closely monitoring all Saudi movements and troop buildups and will target these movements and buildups, whether on land or at sea. They remain committed to the principle of "siege for siege" and will continue to target all Saudi troop buildups wherever they may be, relying on God and placing their trust in Him," he added.

Following the strike, Saree claimed that Houthi forces had also targeted an arms depot belonging to Saudi forces at the Sahn al-Jin camp in Yemen's Ma'rib Governorate using several drones.

In a separate statement, Saree said that the rebel groups had "targeted an arms depot belonging to Saudi enemy forces in the Sahn al-Jin camp in Ma'rib Governorate with several drones. The strike was precise, by God's grace, and resulted in a fire breaking out."

The Houthis, who control large parts of northern Yemen and are aligned with Iran, had announced a naval blockade of Riyadh in the Red Sea, particularly along the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait, last month, citing the Saudi blockade of Yemen - a claim that Riyadh had rejected.

Meanwhile, Yemen's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates said that after Saudi Arabia reneged on previous commitments and intensified its blockade, Yemen had resorted to imposing a "blockade for blockade" equation as a necessary step to save the Yemeni people from what it described as the world's worst humanitarian catastrophe.

In a statement on Telegram, the Ministry said that after the Yemeni people imposed the "blockade for blockade" equation, Saudi Arabia took further escalatory steps, including the continuous mobilisation of its forces throughout what the Ministry described as occupied Yemeni territories.

The Ministry described the Saudi military mobilisations as a direct threat to Yemen's security, safety and stability, saying the Yemeni government's armed forces therefore dealt with them appropriately.

It also stressed that Saudi must understand that there was no alternative to lifting its blockade on Yemen, ending its military mobilisations and allowing the Yemeni people access to their resources.

"The Saudi regime will face similar escalation as it continues its actions," the statement concluded.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated that the closest, safest and least costly solution was for Saudi Arabia to implement Yemen's legitimate and rightful demands, attend to its internal situation and its own issues, and leave Yemenis to their own affairs. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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