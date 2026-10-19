Houthi rebels strike government military camp in southern Yemen, killing at least 20 fighters

Iranian-backed Houthi rebels struck a military camp for government forces in southern Yemen on Monday, killing at least 20 soldiers, two Yemeni military officials said.

The rebels fired ballistic missiles on the al-Alam military camp in the southern province of Shabwa in an attack that also wounded at least two dozen troops, they said.

Advertisement

The military officials with the internationally recognised government of Yemen spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to brief the media.