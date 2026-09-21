Houthi spokesperson claims Saudi forces carried out 28 air raids in Yemen 

Sanaa [Yemen], September 21 (ANI): Houthi rebels spokesperson Yahya Saree alleged that the Saudi forces carried out 28 airstrikes across Yemen in the past 24 hours, targeting the "governorates" of Taiz, Al-Jawf, and Marib.

In a statement on his official Telegram channel, Saree on Sunday said, "Over the past 24 hours, Saudi warplanes launched 28 airstrikes using F-15 and Typhoon aircraft, taking off from Khamis Mushait and Taif airbases. These strikes targeted the governorates of Taiz, Al-Jawf, and Marib, bringing the total number of airstrikes since the start of the Saudi escalation against our country and people to 760."

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Saree added that the latest strikes brought the total number of Saudi airstrikes since the beginning of the Saudi "escalation" against Houthis to 760.

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The remarks follow the Houthis' claims, as they earlier took responsibility for ongoing strikes targeting Saudi Arabia.

In a statement on Telegram on Sunday, the Houthis claimed that their forces had carried out two military operations using ballistic and cruise missiles and drones, targeting civilian infrastructure in Riyadh and Yanbu.

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"In response to the Saudi enemy's criminal attempts to target the capital, Sana'a, using ISIS-style tactics, including indiscriminate bombings targeting civilians. The Yemeni Armed Forces carried out two successful military operations using a large number of ballistic and cruise missiles and drones. The first targeted sensitive sites in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, and the second targeted Aramco facilities in Yanbu. Both operations were successful, by the grace of Allah, and resulted in massive fires at the targeted locations," the statement read.

This was the first time the Houthis have targeted the country's capital amid the conflict.

Amidst the ongoing situation, the US issued a security alert for its mission in Saudi Arabia, requiring US government employees working in the country to obtain special authorisation for all official and personal travel to the cities of Taif and Yanbu amid heightened security concerns following Houthi missile and drone attacks targeting Saudi Arabia.

In a post on X, the US Mission in Saudi Arabia said the restrictions were imposed “due to the ongoing security situation” and urged American citizens in the kingdom to remain vigilant and follow recommended security measures.

Earlier on Sunday, Trump remarked that Washington maintains ongoing contact with Yemen's Houthis in the wake of their recent ballistic missile strikes directed at Saudi Arabia, maintaining that the faction has consented to refrain from attacking American personnel.

However, indications suggest a new front is opening across the restive West Asia as the American administration studies potential military steps against the Houthis following their missile attack targeting the Saudi capital, Riyadh, which Saudi forces successfully intercepted.

Amid these escalating regional tensions, President Trump cut short an overnight stay at Camp David and returned to the White House early on Saturday evening (local time).

CNN National Security Analyst Alex Plitsas reported on X that discussions at the presidential retreat centred on deliberating and reviewing strike options concerning Yemen. Following these high-level deliberations, US embassies across the Middle East issued security warnings to American citizens regarding potential retaliatory targets.

The security climate has grown increasingly complex, with ongoing regional friction involving Iran, Yemen, and Western interests. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman previously addressed the gravity of the Houthi threat, asserting that military intervention could have swiftly concluded the conflict had it not been for concerns over innocent Yemeni civilians.

Meanwhile, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said that Ankara would have “no difficulty” meeting Saudi Arabia’s military needs under the Mecca Alliance, as Turkiye closely monitors escalating tensions between Saudi Arabia and Yemen’s Houthi movement amid the widening conflict in West Asia.

Speaking to Turkish broadcaster NTV on Friday, Fidan said Ankara was evaluating the security situation and stressed that Saudi Arabia should not be drawn into the wider conflict between Iran and the United States. (ANI)

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